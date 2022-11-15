Pauline Grouette of Guided Journey Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

HOWDEN, MANITOBA, CANADA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From fear of pain, to fear of needles, many people dread going to the dentist. That’s why it’s especially critical that a dentist maintain a professional, cheery, and competent practice. As soon a potential client walks into the office it’s essential that everything is immaculately sterilized including the operatory chairs, x-ray machines, faucets, floors, and walls. The staff should exhibit a friendly, caring, clean cut demeanor at all times making sure everything runs like clockwork. However, considering how focused the dentist needs to be with his dental duties, it will be extremely challenging for he or she to be able to manage everything effectively. That’s why having a highly experienced Dental Consultant like Pauline is one of the best ways to make sure that their office is in tip top shape. (The increased profitability doesn’t hurt either).

Pauline is a highly sought-after Dental Consultant, Founder and CEO of Guided Journey Coaching.

“Through my coaching and consulting work, I assist entrepreneurs find the most optimal strategies to help their business thrive while focusing on their role as a professional dentist caring for their patient’s oral health without any distractions of managing an office. My role is to help every single staff member whether it’s the dental assistant, dental hygienist or administrator. The dental team handles the ins and outs of the business from accounting to hiring or firing, a well-trained staff is always one of the biggest components to an organization’s success.”

A proclaimed lifelong learner, Pauline’s inspiration for becoming a coach was grounded in her past experiences working as a dental assistant for over twenty years and the decades she spent involved in the family business since she was a young child. Noticing the lack of efficiency in the offices she worked in and how it was negatively affecting the patients convinced Pauline how beneficial coaching would be, and today with her practical hands -on approach she is setting the pace in helping the dental industry advance by assisting hundreds of offices create a flourishing practice.

“In dental school, dentists are not taught the business side of dentistry that’s why they may incessantly struggle to efficiently run an office. In my experience, building a high-powered team requires strong leadership and if the dentist is not equipped to train his staff this could not only bring the morale of the office down, but decrease productivity. When the dentist is not distracted by drama or what to do if an employee calls in sick, they can rely instead on their staff to take care of the day-to-day operations then they can focus on what they love, dentistry.”

Pauline also emphasizes how fear of the dentist literally keeps people from getting their annual checkups and as a result can wreak havoc on their overall health. On the other hand, when patients feel, they are going to a well -run office, their anxiety greatly diminishes so it is a win win for everyone.

What makes Pauline’s coaching so effective is as an objective partner with inter relational holistic approach, she skillfully provides the much needed mentoring and clarity that expertly takes her clients to the next level and empowers them to be the best version of themselves, both personally and professionally.

“I am passionate about being your support system so you can reach your highest potential and carry that out to everyone you meet. I’m not just helping the office; I’m making the world a better place! Since patients, employee’s and the owners (who are often the dentists), are happier they are able to bring more joy to those around them, like a domino effect. It brings me great satisfaction to know that I helped you on your journey to get there. Your success is my success!”

