UNITED NATIONS RECOGNIZES THE PERSECUTION OF THE SPH NITHYANANDA PARAMASHIVAM AND KAILASA ONCE AGAIN
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬’ 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐮𝐫 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐨𝐦 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐬 𝐊𝐀𝐈𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐀’𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐧 “𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐨𝐦 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬”.
This ninth report published by the United Nations highlights hateful digital ecosystem that was formed due to spread of disinformation, hate speech, false allegations and lawfare endangering the life and liberty of one of the most vulnerable and persecuted indigenous religious communities of Hinduism – Aboriginal Indigenous Agricultural Tribes (AIAT) and their leader, the Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam (“the SPH”). In the case of AIAT community, disinformation was used to illegally justify over 70 assassination attempts, over 250 sexual assaults, and lawfare of 121 false cases over 10 years on the SPH and AIAT community, as well as destruction of heritage properties worth over 27 million USD.
Specifically, the media disinformation-triggered persecution and genocide involved:
(i) Delegitimizing SPH by hate propaganda running to 17,500 hours of electronic media and 25,000 pages of print media, disenfranchising Him of His civil and human rights, prejudicing Him from fair representation and fair trial.
(ii) Well-planned multi-layer false hate propaganda by the ‘fourth estate’ media sustained by moral disengagement, leaving the broader public in a state of willful ignorance, motivated denial, out-group victim blaming, dehumanization and bystander apathy to even genocide.
(iii) Repeated illegal imprisonment, with brazen torture, custodial assassination attempts, enforced disappearances, supported by system justification in various forms, including the common processes of bureaucracy, indifference, self-deception, diffused responsibility, and has resulted in continued systemic complicity with torture, murder and genocide.
Read the full report here:
https://www.ohchr.org/sites/default/files/documents/issues/expression/cfis/conflict/2022-10-07/submission-disinformation-and-freedom-of-expression-during-armed-conflict-UNGA77-cso-kailash-union.pdf
Link to UN Page:
https://www.ohchr.org/en/calls-for-input/2022/call-submissions-challenges-freedom-opinion-and-expression-times-conflicts-and
Previous reports published by the United Nations, recognizing the persecution of the SPH and KAILASA:
UN OHCHR's UN Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Opinion and Expression
Link to page:
https://www.ohchr.org/EN/Issues/FreedomOpinion/Pages/Report-on-disinformation.aspx
Link to Disinformation report:
https://www.ohchr.org/Documents/Issues/Expression/disinformation/2-Civil-society-organisations/Nithyanandeshwara-Hindu-Temple.pdf
UN OHCHR Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women
Link to page:
https://www.ohchr.org/EN/HRBodies/CEDAW/Pages/DGDRightsIndigenousWomenAndGirls.aspx
Link to Rights of Indigenous Women Report:
https://www.ohchr.org/Documents/HRBodies/CEDAW/DGD24June2021/51.docx
UN OHCHR’s Special Rapporteur on violence against women, its causes and consequences
Link to page:
https://www.ohchr.org/EN/Issues/Women/SRWomen/Pages/CFI-taking-stock-femicide.aspx
Link to Prevention of Femicide Report:
https://www.ohchr.org/Documents/Issues/Women/SR/Femicide/2021-submissions/CSOs/india-kailash-union.pdf
Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of freedom of opinion and expression
Link to Page:
https://www.ohchr.org/EN/Issues/FreedomOpinion/Pages/Report-Gender-Justice.aspx
Link to Gender Justice and Freedom of Opinion and Expression Report:
https://www.ohchr.org/sites/default/files/2021-11/Kailash-Union.pdf
The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights
Link to Page:
https://www.ohchr.org/EN/Issues/Women/WRGS/Pages/CFI-Women-girls-humanitarian-situations.aspx
Link to Women’s and girls’ enjoyment of human rights in humanitarian situations Report:
https://www.ohchr.org/sites/default/files/2022-02/Kailasa-Nation.pdf
Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights
Link to Page:
https://www.ohchr.org/en/calls-for-input/2021/comprehensive-approach-promoting-protecting-and-respecting-womens-and-girls
Link to Comprehensive approach to promoting, protecting and respecting women’s and girls’ full enjoyment of human rights in humanitarian situations report
https://www.ohchr.org/sites/default/files/2022-02/Kailasa-Nation.pdf
Committee on Enforced Disappearances
Link to Page:
https://www.ohchr.org/en/calls-for-input/2022/call-inputs-comments-draft-statement-non-state-actors-and-enforced
Link to comments on the draft statement on “Non-State actors and enforced disappearances in the context of the Convention of the Protection of all Persons against Enforced Disappearances:
https://www.ohchr.org/sites/default/files/documents/issues/disappearances/cfi/draft-stm/submissions/2022-09-05/kailash-union-draft-stm.docx
M Ananda
M Ananda
