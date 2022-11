UNITED NATIONS RECOGNIZES THE PERSECUTION OF THE SPH NITHYANANDA PARAMASHIVAM AND KAILASA ONCE AGAIN

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐”๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌโ€™ ๐’๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐‘๐š๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ž๐ฎ๐ซ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ญ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐ž๐ž๐๐จ๐ฆ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐›๐ฅ๐ข๐ฌ๐ก๐ž๐ฌ ๐Š๐€๐ˆ๐‹๐€๐’๐€โ€™๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐จ๐ง โ€œ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ž๐ง๐ ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐ž๐ž๐๐จ๐ฆ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ข๐ฆ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐Ÿ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐›๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ฌโ€.This ninth report published by the United Nations highlights hateful digital ecosystem that was formed due to spread of disinformation, hate speech, false allegations and lawfare endangering the life and liberty of one of the most vulnerable and persecuted indigenous religious communities of Hinduism โ€“ Aboriginal Indigenous Agricultural Tribes (AIAT) and their leader, the Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam (โ€œthe SPHโ€). In the case of AIAT community, disinformation was used to illegally justify over 70 assassination attempts, over 250 sexual assaults, and lawfare of 121 false cases over 10 years on the SPH and AIAT community, as well as destruction of heritage properties worth over 27 million USD.Specifically, the media disinformation-triggered persecution and genocide involved:(i) Delegitimizing SPH by hate propaganda running to 17,500 hours of electronic media and 25,000 pages of print media, disenfranchising Him of His civil and human rights, prejudicing Him from fair representation and fair trial.(ii) Well-planned multi-layer false hate propaganda by the โ€˜fourth estateโ€™ media sustained by moral disengagement, leaving the broader public in a state of willful ignorance, motivated denial, out-group victim blaming, dehumanization and bystander apathy to even genocide.(iii) Repeated illegal imprisonment, with brazen torture, custodial assassination attempts, enforced disappearances, supported by system justification in various forms, including the common processes of bureaucracy, indifference, self-deception, diffused responsibility, and has resulted in continued systemic complicity with torture, murder and genocide.Read the full report here:Link to UN Page:Previous reports published by the United Nations, recognizing the persecution of the SPH and KAILASA:UN OHCHR's UN Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Opinion and Expressionโ€จLink to page:Link to Disinformation report:UN OHCHR Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against WomenLink to page:Link to Rights of Indigenous Women Report:ย https://www.ohchr.org/Documents/HRBodies/CEDAW/DGD24June2021/51.docx ย ยUN OHCHRโ€™sย Special Rapporteur on violence against women, its causes and consequencesLink to page:Link to Prevention of Femicide Report:Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of freedom of opinion and expressionLink to Page:Link to Gender Justice and Freedom of Opinion and Expression Report:The United Nations High Commissioner for Human RightsLink to Page:Link to Womenโ€™s and girlsโ€™ enjoyment of human rights in humanitarian situations Report:Office of the High Commissioner for Human RightsLink to Page:Link to Comprehensive approach to promoting, protecting and respecting womenโ€™s and girlsโ€™ full enjoyment of human rights in humanitarian situations reportCommittee on Enforced DisappearancesLink to Page:Link to comments on the draft statement on โ€œNon-State actors and enforced disappearances in the context of the Convention of the Protection of all Persons against Enforced Disappearances: