Luxury Watch Market Size Reach US$ 32.3 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 3.4%

Luxury Watch Market Research

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Luxury Watch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global luxury watch market reached a value of US$ 26.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 32.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.4% during 2022-2027.

Luxury watches are high-end, high-priced accessories worn on the wrist to enhance one's appearance and personality in an elegant and sophisticated manner. They are manufactured using precious metals like gold, silver and platinum and decorated with rubies and diamonds. Presently, leading manufacturers are relying on the newly developed artificial intelligence (AI) technology to offer innovative features like making calls and monitoring physical activities.

Market Trends:

One of the main drivers of market expansion is the new trend of wearing premium clothing as a result of rising income levels. Moreover, the widespread availability of luxury watches in unique materials, dial colors, strap designs, and themes is propelling the market growth. Besides this, several manufactures are offering pre-owned product variants at discounted prices through online stores. They are also financing promotional campaigns to expand their existing market share. Furthermore, the growing participation of individuals in professional scuba diving is positively influencing the sales of luxury watches. This can also be attributed to their water and corrosion resistance.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/luxury-watch-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Apple Inc

Breitling SA

Casio Computer Co. Ltd

Citizen Watch Co. Ltd

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

Fossil Group Inc

Hermes International S.A

Kering

LVMH Moeet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Movado Group Inc

Patek Philippe SA

Rolex SA

Seiko Watch Corporation

The Swatch Group Ltd

Titan Company Limited

Breakup by Type:

Analog Watch

Digital Watch

Breakup by End User:

Women

Men

Unisex

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online Stores

Offline Stores

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/32HqOiZ

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Other Report by IMARC Group:

India Electric Water Heater Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027

Figure Skating Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/587110840/pet-furniture-market-size-is-projected-to-reach-us-4-5-billion-by-2027-growing-at-a-cagr-of-5-33-imarc-group

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/588251563/bicycle-market-size-is-projected-to-reach-us-80-billion-by-2027-growing-at-a-cagr-of-5-6-imarc-group

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/594473164/india-conveyor-belt-market-2021-trends-share-growth-scope-and-forecast-2026

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/583000174/united-states-conveyor-belt-market-report-2021-26-industry-size-share-trends-and-forecast

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/590660487/baby-nail-trimmer-market-size-reach-us-46-5-million-by-2027-cagr-of-7-71

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/592797929/india-adult-diaper-market-size-reach-us-201-7-million-by-2027-cagr-of-10-06

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.