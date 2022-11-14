Turning pledges into inclusive and equitable actions: Synergistic Implementation of Climate and the SDGs

It is, however, crucial that governments and other stakeholders ensure integration of just, equitable and inclusive principles – key elements of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development – across all climate and development strategies, including the National Determined Contributions (NDCs), the National Adaptation Plans (NAPs), biodiversity, and the net-zero emission reduction goals. Ensuring just transition and leaving no one behind as central elements of integrated approaches to policy, financing, planning and implementation on climate and SDGs synergies was also one of the main outcomes of the 3rd Global Conference on Climate and SDGs Synergies , co-convened by UNDESA and UNFCCC, in July 2022.

During this interactive discussion, lead experts from a variety of backgrounds will explore how harnessing synergies across the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement can at the same time help advance inclusive and just transitions. Speakers will share practical insights on incorporating a “climate and SDGs” lens into their areas of work, from science and policy to financing and delivery of development co-benefits, towards more equitable, fair and resilient outcomes.

How does synergistic action on climate and the SDGs help bring just transitions to the forefront of climate and development pathways? How to include fairness and accessibility in design, financing, and delivery of climate and SDG policies and programming? Any key example? How can governments and other stakeholders ensure that wider benefits of synergistic action on climate and the SDGs are equitably distributed What about trade-offs? How can just transition initiatives support and strengthen delivery of the Paris Agreement and the SDGs? What are some challenges and solutions in linking equity to mitigation, adaptation and development efforts?

8:30 – 8:35 Introduction

Bahareh Seyedi, Senior Sustainable Development Officer, UN DESA

8:35 – 9:10 Moderated discussion 1:

Lisa Schipper, IPCC lead author, Professor, Department of Geography University of Bonn

Feng An, Founder and Director, Innovation Center for Energy and Transportation (iCET)

Emilie Beauchamp, Lead MEL for Resilience, International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD)

Tristan Tyrrell, Programme Management Officer, Biodiversity & Climate Change, CBD

9:10 – 9:45 Moderated discussion 2:

9:45 – 9:50 Closing

Yaryna Shura, Consultant, Division for Sustainable Development Goals, UN DESA

yaryna.shura@un.org

Video: UN Sustainable Development Platform / Facebook .