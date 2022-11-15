Montan Wax Market size is expected to reach US$158.3 million by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The montan wax market size is expected to reach US$158.3 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 2.4% from 2022 to 2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Montan Wax Market size is expected to reach US$158.3 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 2.4% from 2022 to 2027. The montan wax is produced from lignite and peat and offers a wide range of excellent properties such as hardness, brittle, high melting point, and electrical conductivity. The montan wax is used in various applications such as phonograph records, adhesive pastes and sealants, coatings, plastic processing, carbon paper, and others. The montan wax offers the best coating and lubricants functioning in various end-use segments. The montan wax industry is majorly growing with the high demand from the food industry, majorly from fresh fruit segments, as montan wax is used as edible coatings to maintain the quality and long-lasting freshness. Moreover, the growing lubricants and polishing applications owing to good permeability, insulative property, and low volatility features in major end-use industries such as automotive, electronics, food, and plastics are creating a drive in the montan wax market during the forecast period.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Montan Wax market highlights the following areas -

1. The montan wax market is driven by the growing application and demand for automotive, electronics, food, paper, and other end-use industries owing to its functions such as lubrication, emulsification, coatings, and others during the forecast period.

2. The Asia Pacific is growing fast and holds a major growth share in the montan wax market due to the high consumption of montan wax for cosmetics, food, automotive, and others, along with the development of montan wax ores in China.

3. The increasing application of montan wax polishes such as car polish in automotive, furniture polish, shoe polishes, and others is anticipated to drive the market for montan wax in the coming years.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Montan Wax Market Segment Analysis – By Functions : By functions, the coating agent is expected to have the largest share of more than 32% in 2021and is expected to dominate the montan wax market in the coming years. The demand for montan wax as coating agents in automotive, furniture waterproof coatings, carbon paper manufacturing, and fruit coating is rising. Thus, with growing usage in various industrial verticals, the coating agents' function in the montan wax industry will rise in the coming years.

2. Montan Wax Market Segment Analysis – By Application : By application, the car wax polish segment is expected to have a growing share of over 41% in 2021and is expected to boost the montan wax industry in the coming years. According to the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA), sales of 8.3 million units of light-duty vehicle were reported, with auto parts and repair sales worth USD 60 billion in the first half of 2021. The growth in vehicle production has led to a high rise in car wax polish applications. Moreover, the majority of the demand for car wax polishing occurs from the OEM and aftercare car service units.

3. Montan Wax Market Segment Analysis- By End-Use Industry : By end-use industry, the automotive segment is expected to have the largest share of 28% in 2021 and is expected to increase the montan wax market size in the forecast period. The growing demand for montan wax in automotive owing to its properties such as hardness, high shine, gloss, scuff resistance, and water repellence.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Montan Wax industry are:

1. ROMONTA GmbH

2. Clariant

3. Carmel Industries

4. ALTANA

5. Yunphos

