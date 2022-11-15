Cloud Migration Tool Market Size Expected to Reach $13.2 Billion with CAGR of 18.9% by 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Cloud Migration Tool Market is forecast to reach $13.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% from 2021 to 2026. The market growth of cloud migration tool is mainly due to the growing demand of cloud services. The key factors for shifting to the cloud includes scalability, improved performance, quicker deployment, accessibility recovery from disasters, improved intrusion detection and others. Furthermore, advances in new technology, such as edge computing, IoT, electronic control unit and cloud storage, are anticipated to generate sufficient prospects for propulsion of the market growth of cloud migration tools. The demand of cloud migration tools is increasing owing to their faster connectivity to run multiple application. Adoption of cloud integration is rising in various organization owing to cost-effective, obfuscation technique, capable system emulation and flexible solutions which are driving the growth of this market. E-commerce data integration provides a significant improvement in functionality and provide security. It also helps to save time and increase productivity which are driving the growth of the market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Cloud migration tool is gaining attention owing to its benefits provided for its real-time interface, enterprise features and on premise application usability. This system also allows building and operating work in limited time on the basis of multiple units.

2. Enhanced business performance due to better IT services provided by cloud computing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) tends to drive the growth of the cloud migration tool market.

3. APAC region is expected to dominate the global Cloud migration tool market during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the rising digital transformation and growing adoption rates of cloud technologies in different verticals such as banking and financial services, IT and telecommunication, Retail and others.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Automation and integration service holds the highest market share of cloud migration tool market in 2020 at 20.9%. Moreover, it is anticipated to witness significant market growth during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the worldwide adoption of cloud migration services.

2. Banking and financial services (BFSI) is the dominant end user vertical of cloud migration tool market in 2020 at 18.5%. Moreover, it is analyzed that this vertical will have substantial market growth during the forecast period 2021-2026.

3. In 2019, Right scale survey analysed that 42% of workloads are run in public cloud and 38% in private cloud. Among enterprises, 35% of workloads run in public cloud and 44% in private cloud.

4. North America holds the highest market share of the Cloud migration tool market in 2020 at 36.5%. Moreover Cloud migration tool market in APAC is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of cloud based services, IOT devices, big data analytics research and development activities across different end user verticals.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cloud Migration Tool industry are -

1. Amazon.com

2. Cisco Systems

3. IBM

4. Microsoft

5. VMware

