Winter Weights Postponed

CANADA, November 14 - Released on November 14, 2022

Due to milder weather this November, Winter Weight season is being postponed on all relevant secondary highways. Typically, winter weights begin on November 16 each year and run through March 14.

"The transportation industry is vital to Saskatchewan's economy, so the movement of goods and services is paramount," Highways Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "However, without sufficient freezing, extra weight can damage pavement and the road beneath which can be costly and potentially dangerous, so the program is temporarily postponed until colder weather hits."

Colder temperatures during the winter months help freeze and strengthen roads. As a result, more weight can be transported on provincial highways without damaging the road.

Shippers using secondary weight highways benefit the most because this allows efficient movement from secondary to primary weight highways. This is a significant benefit to the trucking community because it can result in fewer truckloads and cost savings.

Municipal roads are the responsibility of rural municipalities, and each municipality sets their own weight limits.

Commercial truckers and shippers are encouraged to check the status of roads regularly at: www.saskatchewan.ca/truckingweights.

To find the latest road restriction orders online, visit www.saskatchewan.ca, follow us on Twitter @SkGovHwyHotline and look for #skweights or call the Hotline at 511.

For technical and regulatory information, commercial carriers can contact the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Inquiry Line weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 1-866-933-5290.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Steve Shaheen

Highways

Saskatoon

Phone: 306-260-9159

Email: steve.shaheen@gov.sk.ca