Global Prepared Flour Mixes Market Size to Hit US$41.2 billion In 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% (2022-2027)

Home baking trends have given an immense boost to the prepared flour mixes market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Global Prepared Flour Mixes Market size is estimated to reach $41.2 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Prepared flour mixes consist of starches, functional ingredients, and flour of various kinds. The said readymade offering comes in dry form and is often the steppingstone to make bakery products. Manufacturers add various forms of sugars, milk solids, and salts to offer the desired form in the end-product. Cake flour, bread flour, corn flour are some of the common forms of raw materials which are used in making such mixes, and manufacturers are readily innovating their offerings to match the taste demand of the said region.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Global Prepared Flour Mixes Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America’s prepared flour mixes market held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to heightened consumption within the region pertaining to sweets or any other form of delicacies. Additionally, batter mixes have been a prevalent portion of the staple diet for people stationed in U.S. or Canada but have their ties with countries of South-East Asia. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to rising trends amongst the population to bake while simultaneously making healthy products.

2. Rising trends amongst the masses to bake at home by including various healthy ingredients along with the growing bakery and confectionary industry with the prime aim to sustain the ever-growing demand has been a key market driver. However, product recalls regarding quality issues substantiated by glooming self-baking trends hampers the market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Global Prepared Flour Mixes Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Global Prepared Flour Mixes Market Segmentation Analysis- By Type : The global prepared flour mixes market based on type can be further segmented into Bread Mix, Pastry Mix, Batter Mix, and Others. Bread Mix sales held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Global Prepared Flour Mixes Market Segmentation Analysis- By Distribution Channel : The global prepared flour mixes market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into offline and online retail. Offline retail held a dominant market share in the year 2021. Offline retail has been a staggering place for product launches, further, consumers are able to gauge the brand establishment and quality aspects more in offline sessions.

Global Prepared Flour Mixes Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : The global prepared flour mixes market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 33% in the year 2021. As per Bob Evans, the breakfast habits within the likes of the U.S. have been changing for good and which has been a prime reason for such a strong market hold.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Global Prepared Flour Mixes Industry are -

1. Archer Daniels Midland

2. General Mills Inc.

3. Bakels Group

4. Puratos Corporation

5. Echema Technologies

