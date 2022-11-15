PM Ardern’s visit will begin a new phase of practical development: Party chief

VIETNAM, November 15 - HÀ NỘI — Welcoming New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday, Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng expressed his appreciation at the talks between the two prime ministers, and the agreements signed during this visit, believing they will help enhance the political and economic relations between Việt Nam and New Zealand.

Discussing Việt Nam’s socio-economic achievements with the New Zealand leader, the Party chief emphasised foreign policy that is independent, self-reliant, multilateral and diverse, while also taking the initiative for active international integration.

Party General Secretary Trọng also said Việt Nam attaches importance to relations with New Zealand in its foreign policy, which has become a strategic partnership since 2020.

He hoped PM Ardern’s visit will begin a new phase of practical development, based on past achievements in human resources training, agriculture and rural development.

The New Zealand prime minister expressed her appreciation to the similarities in the two countries’ foreign policies, which prioritise peace, independence and addressing conflicts by peaceful measures.

In the talks, they also looked at international and regional issues of common concerns, highlighting trust building, dialogue, collaboration and good will in seeking solutions to global issues, as well as in multilateral forums for peace and cooperation. — VNS