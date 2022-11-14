Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,527 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 299,018 in the last 365 days.

Estrada: Manifestation- OMB budget

PHILIPPINES, November 14 - Press Release
November 15, 2022

MANIFESTATION- OMB BUDGET

As a proud member of the entertainment and film industry and as a producer myself, talagang nagdurugo ang aking puso sa tuwing nababalitaan natin ang talamak na pamimirata ng pelikula sa ating bansa - ang pelikulang binuo ng pagka-malikhain at dedikasyon ng mga kapwa ko artista at kasamahan sa industriya. Tunay na nakakalungkot na ang pinaghirapang pelikula na pinagbuhusan ng talento at oras ng mga alagad ng sining ay nalalapastangan lang ng mga namimirata. But what's more demoralizing is the fact that there exists no mechanism to address issues like this. Ito at ang kawalan ng malasakit sa industriya at pagiging tapat sa sinumpaang mandato ang malinaw na dahilan sa kawalan ng aksyon para mapanagot at masupil ang mga kawatang ito.

Mr. President, during the budget deliberations at the Committee level, I moved for the deferment of the approval of the budget of the Optical Media Board considering the failure of its Chairperson and CEO to perform its mandate. As admitted by Mr. Jeremy Marquez during our hearing, there was zero new administrative case filed against violators of Republic Act 9239 or the Optical Media Act of 2003. The number of resolved administrative cases during his one-year term since November 2021 is also zero. To say that this is ineptitude on the part of the OMB leadership is an understatement. In a television interview, I mentioned about giving P1 budget to the OMB, pero kung iisipin malaki pa ito dahil zero nga ang performance sa ilalim ng liderato ni G. Marquez.

Mr. President, may I request the suspension of our Rules (pursuant to Sec. 121, Rule 43) to directly ask questions to the OMB Chairperson Mr. Jeremy Marquez.

You just read:

Estrada: Manifestation- OMB budget

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.