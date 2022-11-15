Việt Nam enhances co-operation with US’ Oregon State

VIETNAM, November 15 - HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc said Việt Nam attaches great importance to Oregon State as it was the leading economic, industrial, science-technology, clean technology centre of the United States and also home to many Vietnamese abroad.

Speaking at the reception for Kate Brown, Governor of Oregon, during her working visit to Việt Nam on Monday, Phúc said the state has become one of Việt Nam's most important partners.

The two sides have strengthened cooperation following the Letter of Intent signed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the US State of Oregon. State partners such as Portland State University, Intel Corporation and Nike have built a practical and effective cooperation relationship.

Kate Brown said Việt Nam was a potential market for Oregon State. Happily noting the presence of businesses such as Nike, Intel and Adidas in Việt Nam, she expressed her wish to have more opportunities to expand the exchange of goods between the two sides.

Brown highly appreciated Oregon's close cooperation and partnership with Việt Nam in the fields of rescue work and emergency situations, which was vital for the safety of people, especially in the context of climate change.

Referring to the effective cooperation of Portland State University with Việt Nam, Brown said Portland State University would always try to ensure the best learning environment for Vietnamese students and hoped for more exchange opportunities between students of the two countries.

The Governor stated that Oregon State would promote partnerships in the field of education, especially semiconductor technology, to create favourable conditions for students to access educational programmes and develop manufacturing industries in Việt Nam.

Noting that Oregon State has similar goals to Việt Nam in energy development, the Governor expressed her hope that the two sides would strengthen cooperation in this field.

President Phúc said Việt Nam was ready to create favourable conditions for Oregon businesses to invest in Việt Nam, and proposed Oregon businesses support training high-quality human resources with a technology transfer roadmap during the investment process for Việt Nam’s deeper participation in the global value chain.

Affirming educational cooperation is a big and decisive priority in Việt Nam's restructuring and digital transformation, the President suggested that the two sides continue to expand cooperation between higher education institutions.

By doing so, Việt Nam would build and innovate training programmes and be provided with language scholarships and specialist training.

Phúc also suggested Oregon State continue to support the Vietnamese community in the state, so that they could serve as a bridge to connect the two sides.

Emphasising the severe impact of climate change on Việt Nam, especially sea level rise, he asked Oregon State to share experiences and provide technical and financial support in the response to natural disasters for the goals of sustainable and eco-friendly development.

He also urged bilateral cooperation in green technology, high-tech agriculture, environmental protection and further exchange of culture, art, and tourism, contributing to enhancing understanding and cooperation between the people of the two sides and creating a foundation for the development of a sustainable and long-term relationship between Việt Nam and Oregon in the future. — VNS