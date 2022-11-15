PHILIPPINES, November 15 - Press Release

November 15, 2022 Cayetano on K to 12 Program: Either suspend or fully fund it Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Monday said with the lackluster implementation of the K to 12 Education Program due to insufficient funding and facilities, the government has two choices: either fully fund the program or suspend its implementation. "The immediate solution is simple: either i-suspend ang K to 12 for five to 10 years until we have enough resources, or fund the K to 12 now as it was envisioned," Cayetano said in his interpellation during the November 14, 2022 discussion on the budget of the Department of Education (DepEd) which is being sponsored by Senator Pia Cayetano. Cayetano said when the K to 12 Law was being discussed, it promised to make the program's graduates employable even if they don't proceed to college. Those who do go to college would be able to complete their degree in a shorter period of time. "They [DepEd] promised na bubuhusan ng pera, na after senior high, employable na; ladderized, babawasan ng one year ang college, and better quality of education," he said. Cayetano, who was one of only two senators at the time who opposed the program when it was being discussed, said the K to 12 program has so far failed to address problems concerning the quality of education in country, noting the stark difference between what was promised for K to 12 and what the reality is on the ground. "Ang ipinangako sa atin, 'pag pumunta ka sa school at sports track 'yan, may oval, gym, equipment, coaches, swimming pool. 'Pag pumunta ka sa techvoc, may garahe, testing equipment, motor, at akmang professors," he said. He also noted that the time spent in school has been reduced from eight hours to six hours. "Hindi 'yan ang usapan namin noon bago naipasa ang K to 12," he said. Cayetano said K to 12 should zero in on improving the quality of education and not just add two years of schooling, noting that the bottom line for most parents is not the technicalities of the program but how their children will benefit from it. "Basta ganito lang: ang anak nila may talent sa arts, anong school ang pwede nilang pasukan? At pag-graduate nila, may trabaho na sila. That is the promise of K to 12. K to 12 is not just adding two years," he said. The senator clarified that he is for K to 12 but said after 10 years of unfulfilled promises, the government should either fully fund it or suspend it for a few years in favor of improving the previous education program of 10 years. "My point is, we should put money there... para makita naman ng mga magulang na ito (talaga) ang K to 12," he said. Kung hindi itotodo ang pondo sa K-to-12, suspindehin na lang ito — Cayetano Sa harap ng mga problema sa pagpapatupad ng K-to-12 basic education program dahil sa kakulangan ng pondo at pasilidad, sinabi ni Senator Alan Peter Cayetano noong Lunes na dalawa lang ang maaaring pagpilian ng gobyerno: itodo ang pondo para dito o suspindehin ang implementasyon nito. "The immediate solution is simple: either i-suspend ang K-to-12 for five to 10 years until we have enough resources, or fund the K-to-12 now as it was envisioned," wika ni Cayetano sa kanyang interpellation noong November 14, 2022 sa diskusyon ng budget ng Department of Education (DepEd) na ini-sponsor ni Senator Pia Cayetano. Ayon sa senador, ang pangako ng K-to-12 noong panukalang batas pa lamang ito ay maaari nang ma-employ ang mga graduate kahit na hindi sila magkolehiyo. Inasahan ding mababawasan ang panahon na gugugulin ng mga mag-aaral sa kolehiyo dahil sa implementasyon ng senior high school. "They [DepEd] promised na bubuhusan ng pera, na after senior high, employable na — ladderized, babawasan ng one year ang college, and better quality of education," aniya. Dagdag ni Cayetano, hindi natutugunan ng K-to-12 program ang problema sa kalidad ng edukasyon sa bansa dahil kulang pa rin ang mga pasilidad at programa sa mga paaralan. "Ang ipinangako sa atin, 'pag pumunta ka sa school at sports track 'yan, may oval, gym, equipment, coaches, swimming pool. 'Pag pumunta ka sa techvoc, may garahe, testing equipment, motor, at akmang professors," aniya. Sinabi din ng senador na nabawasan ang oras na inilalagi ng mga mag-aaral sa eskwelahan mula sa dating walong oras hanggang sa anim na lang ngayon. "Hindi 'yan ang usapan namin noon bago naipasa ang K-to-12," ani Cayetano. Imungkahi niya na pagtuunang-pansin ng DepEd ang pagpapataas ng kalidad ng edukasyon sa ilalim ng K-to-12 program dahil hindi ito nagtatapos sa pagdadagdag lamang ng dalawang taon sa basic education. Iginiit din ng senador na ang mahalaga sa mga magulang ay ang makitang nakabubuti sa kanilang mga anak ang K-to-12 program. "Basta ganito lang: ang anak nila may talent sa arts, anong school ang pwede nilang pasukan? At pag-graduate nila, may trabaho na sila. That is the promise of K-to-12. K-to-12 is not just adding two years," aniya. Nilinaw naman ni Cayetano na pabor pa rin siya sa K-to-12, ngunit dahil aniya sa mga bigong pangako ng naturang programa sa nakalipas na mga taon, kailangang mamili ang gobyerno sa pagitan ng todo-todong pagpondo dito o pagsuspinde sa implementasyon nito sa loob ng ilang taon upang repasuhin ang programa. "My point is, we should put money there... para makita naman ng mga magulang na ito (talaga) ang K-to-12," ayon sa senador.