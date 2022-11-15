Posted on Nov 14, 2022 in News

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

DAVID Y. IGE

GOVERNOR

ANNE PERREIRA-EUSTAQUIO

DIRECTOR

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 14, 2022

DLIR HOSTS IN-PERSON STATE OF HAWAII CAREER FAIR AT KE ‘EHI LAGOON

Priority of Service for Veterans & Eligible Spouses

HONOLULU — The Hawai’i State Department of Labor & Industrial Relations (DLIR) today announced, in partnership with Ke’ehi Lagoon Memorial, an in-person State of Hawaii Career Fair on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ke’ehi Lagoon Memorial. The fair is open to military veterans and eligible spouses from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., and the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“State jobs providing quality service to our public are in high demand and offer rewarding careers,” said Maricar Pilotin-Freitas, Workforce Development Administrator. “The State provides on-the-job training and professional development as well as a competitive benefits package.”

The State of Hawaii is welcoming applicants for a wide variety of departmental positions. The fair will feature exhibitors from State of Hawaii Executive Branch departments including the Department of Human Services, Department of Education, Department of Agriculture, Department of Health, Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, and many others.

Job seekers who attend will get an opportunity to speak with prospective employers and gather employment information directly from representatives of the various State departments. Individuals attending the fair are encouraged to come professionally dressed, with copies of their current resumes.

For more information about this State of Hawaii Career Fair please contact Jarret Yip at 808-586-8825 or [email protected].

For more information on this and other DLIR events go to: https://labor.hawaii.gov/wdd

This event is 100% funded by multiple grants from the Employment and Training Administration of the U.S. Department of Labor, the sum of which is $1,518,263 for O’ahu.

Equal Opportunity Employer/Program

Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.

TDD/TTY Dial 711 then ask for (808) 586-8866

Media Contact:

Bill Kunstman

Ka `Oihana Pono Limahana

Department of Labor and Industrial Relations

(808) 586-8845

[email protected]

http://labor.hawaii.gov