Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,474 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 298,952 in the last 365 days.

HRON CANADIAN INVESTMENTS LTD. PURCHASES INDIGO SHARES

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - HRON Canadian Investments Ltd. ("HRON"), a corporation controlled by Heather Reisman, has purchased 437,900 common shares (or approximately 1.6% of the total outstanding common shares) of Indigo Books & Music Inc. ("Indigo") today at an average price of $2.086, for an aggregate purchase price of $913,801.50, in ordinary market trades through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange and other Canadian marketplaces.  The common shares were acquired for investment purposes pursuant to the normal course purchase exemption in Section 4.1 of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids.

HRON, together with other entities controlled directly or indirectly by Heather Reisman and her spouse, Gerald W. Schwartz, now own an aggregate of 16,737,265 Indigo common shares, representing approximately 61.20% of the total outstanding common shares (compared to an aggregate of 16,299,365 Indigo common shares, representing approximately 59.60% of the total outstanding common shares owned immediately prior to the trades).  HRON may acquire or sell common shares of Indigo from time to time, subject to market conditions.

An early warning report will be filed in accordance with applicable securities laws and will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

A copy of the early warning report can also be obtained from:

HRON Canadian Investments Ltd.
161 Bay Street, Suite 4900
Toronto, ON
Michelle Iskander
(416) 874-1212

Head office address of Indigo Books & Music Inc.:
620 King Street West, Suite 400
Toronto, ON

SOURCE HRON Canadian Investments Ltd.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/14/c7753.html

You just read:

HRON CANADIAN INVESTMENTS LTD. PURCHASES INDIGO SHARES

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.