Ecovyst Announces Upsize and Pricing of Secondary Offering of 17,500,000 Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders and Repurchase of Common Stock

Ecovyst Inc. ECVT (the "Company") today announced the upsize and pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering (the "Offering") by funds affiliated with CCMP Capital Advisors, LP (the "Selling Stockholders"). The size of the Offering increased from the previously announced 16,000,000 shares to an aggregate of 17,500,000 shares of the Company's common stock at a price to the public of $8.25 per share. The Offering is expected to close on November 17, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. The Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,625,000 additional shares at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the Offering. No shares are being sold by the Company.

Subject to the completion of the Offering, the Company intends to repurchase from the underwriters 8,000,000 shares of the common stock being sold in the Offering at a price per share equal to the price per share paid by the underwriters to the Selling Stockholders in the Offering. The Company intends to fund the share repurchase with cash on hand and cash from operations. The closing of the share repurchase is conditioned on, and expected to occur simultaneously with, the closing of the Offering. The Offering is expected to close on November 17, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities and Credit Suisse are serving as the joint lead book-running managers of the Offering. Citigroup, BMO Capital Markets, Morgan Stanley, Jefferies and KeyBanc Capital Markets are also serving as book-running managers of the Offering. C.L. King & Associates are serving as a co-manager of the Offering.

An automatic shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) relating to the Offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 26, 2021 and became effective upon filing. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus included in that registration statement and the documents incorporated by reference in that registration statement as well as the prospectus supplement related to the Offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the Offering may also be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282 Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone: (866) 471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 1 Columbus Circle, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at 1-800-503-4611 or by email at prospectus.cpdg@db.com; or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, United States or by telephone at (800) 221-1037 or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. Any offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time prior to notice of its acceptance given after the effective date.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc. and subsidiaries is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts and services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products, which are predominantly inorganic, and services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment.

We have two uniquely positioned specialty businesses: Ecoservices provides sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry for the production of alkylate and provides on-purpose virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications; and Catalyst Technologies provides finished silica catalysts and catalyst supports necessary to produce high strength and high stiffness plastics and, through its Zeolyst joint venture, supplies zeolites used for catalysts that help produce renewable fuels, remove nitrogen oxides from diesel engine emissions as well as sulfur from fuels during the refining process.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that express our opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results and therefore are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "projects," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "estimates" or "anticipates," or, in each case, their negatives or other variations or comparable terminology. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future, including risks and uncertainties relating to the consummation of the proposed Offering by the Selling Stockholders, the repurchase of common stock, and the risks identified, or incorporated by reference, in the prospectus supplement or accompanying prospectus.

