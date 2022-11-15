AZDS Interactive Group Wins Magellan Gold Award for new Opal Collection Website Platform Design

Leading Hospitality Digital Agency Wins Travel Weekly's Coveted Top Honors for Complete 23-Website Redesign of the US East Coast-based Portfolio of Luxury Resorts

DENVER, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AZDS Interactive Group has been awarded the prestigious Magellan Award at the "Gold" level for the company's work in designing and developing a new 23-website ecosystem for the Opal Collection luxury hotel portfolio.

The Magellan Awards are presented annually by leading travel business & media company Travel Weekly, and honor the top achievements in the travel industry, from marketing to design to services.

Magellan Award winners are chosen by a judging panel consisting of some of the most respected names & deep expertise in the travel industry. Entries were judged against a standard of excellence based on the long experience of Travel Weekly and were evaluated on a 100-point performance scale. The highest scoring entries were selected as winners of Gold Magellan Awards, their very top honor.

In mid-July, AZDS launched the complete redesign of a cohesive digital environment connecting 23 websites of the Opal Collection, a premier assortment of luxury & lifestyle hotels & resorts located in some of the most sought-after East Coast destinations of the United States, ranging from Bar Harbor, Maine to the southernmost tip of Key West, Florida.

Opal Collection engaged AZDS to design and build a reimagined, interconnected and scalable platform that could house the Collection's corporate site at the center of their growing number of 20+ individual hotel and resort property websites, which required establishing a new digital brand hierarchy, creating an agile and modular infrastructure, and innovating guest user flows via modernized, guest-centric user experience.

The new connected web platform allows guests to be inspired by 22 Opal resorts across 13 destinations, as well as view destination travel recommendations and content via the collection's Opal Unpacked blog, all under a single, interconnected domain architecture.

Four new property websites are expected to be added to the growing ecosystem within the next month, highlighting the modular and scalable foundation of the platform, which allows new property sites to be added with ease.

AZDS' design methodology employed a modern, design-forward approach to the former properties' websites, and united them to each other as well as to the collection, while also enhancing the unique brand attributes that make each property stand out as their own unique gems within the portfolio.

The focused approach by AZDS' UX/UI team included a guest-centric information architecture, and innovated a customized journey-based experience that now allows guests to navigate between the Collection site, different regions, and the properties themselves, in a seamless, streamlined fashion.

Content-forward design was a priority, and the new site platform offers rich, immersive video, photo and content dimensions that highlight the distinct inspirational locations of the portfolio's properties in some of the United States' most sought-after destinations.

Leveraging the company's experience in customized booking engine technology, AZDS also reskinned and extended the brand design into Opal Collection's booking engine, while also introducing a customized portfolio-wide smart booking widget that allows guests to easily search and book rooms, as well as make dining, wedding and event inquiries via a single, unified digital feature from any page on the website.

"The team at AZDS, from designers to developers to project managers, were extremely organized and creative in building the best possible site for Opal Collection," said Tricia Lanigan, Creative Director for Opal Collection. "Every step of the user journey was thought through and designed for. Not only does the site have a beautiful design that reflects the brands of all of our 22 different locations, but the journey for guests is seamless, from initial exploration to a streamlined booking experience."

"It means a great deal for our tremendous work to be recognized by the prestigious Magellan Awards" said AZDS Founder & CEO Adam Deflorian. "Of course the main goal of any website redevelopment project is to provide an extraordinary upgraded digital platform for a client to drive them additional revenue, but awards always help to validate our team's herculean effort on these large projects."

The full list of 2022 Magellan Award Winners can be found online at http://www.TravelWeeklyAwards.com

This Opal Collection website and the portfolio's 22 individual property websites can be found online at http://www.OpalCollection.com

Full details on AZDS' services, work and Clients can be found online at http://www.AZDS.com

About AZDS:

Founded in 2006, with offices in North America and Europe, AZDS Interactive Group is the world's leading full-service digital agency for the luxury hospitality industry, offering innovative marketing and technology solutions to top-tier luxury travel brands that improve their branded guest experience and deliver measurable conversion and revenue increases.

Their portfolio of renowned clients includes 500+ of the world's leading luxury travel & hospitality brands across 5 continents, including Montage International, Accor S.A., Raffles Hotels, The Oetker Collection, the Ritz London, The Set Collection, and many more.

As part of their all-encompassing digital services, AZDS acts as a true partner to provide sophisticated website design, search engine optimization, content creation, digital media, email marketing, business intelligence, and more, as well as the company's signature SaaS product, RevRaise, the preferred custom, conversion-increasing booking engine for the world's most discerning luxury hotels & resorts.

