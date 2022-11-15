Reborn Coffee Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

BREA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee, Inc. REBN ("Reborn", or the "Company"), a California-based retailer of specialty coffee, has reported its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.



Key Financial and Operational Highlights for the Third Quarter 2022

Revenue increased 22% to $0.8 million in Q3'22 compared to $0.7 million in Q3'21.

Revenue increased 52% in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 to $2.4 million, up from $1.6 million during same period in 2021.

Announced plans to open five new Company-owned retail locations in Southern California, which, if and when opened, will bring total count to fourteen stores.

On August 16, 2022, the Company completed an upsized initial public offering (the "IPO"), selling 1,440,000 shares at $5.00 per share.

Net proceeds raised in IPO were $6.2 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.

The Company's common stock commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "REBN".

Preparing for entry into the B2B market with new RTD Cold Brew Beverages and Cold Brew Super Premium ice cream.

Presented at the LD Micro Main Event XV Conference.

Management Commentary

"In the third quarter of 2022 we continued to build the foundation for long-term growth with ongoing revenue execution and location expansion," said Jay Kim, Chief Executive Officer of Reborn. "During the quarter we passed a crucial milestone on our journey with the transition to a Nasdaq listed public company and the addition of new capital to accelerate our growth strategy. With revenue growth driven by strong customer demand, new product innovation and effective operational execution across our retail locations, we are highly focused on our expansion strategy goals supported by proceeds from our recent IPO.

"We recently announced plans to open new company-owned retail locations in Southern California in Cabazon, Huntington Beach, Irvine and Mission Viejo. At each new location, our focus is on creating an inviting store atmosphere which is designed for comfort and convenience at shopping plazas and upscale areas. We continue to believe we have sufficient cash to meet our current pipeline of new locations without the need to raise additional funds. Once these locations are open, we will have a total count of fourteen locations in California.

"Looking ahead, we are highly focused on the openings for our new locations. The Cabazon, Huntington Beach and Irvine locations are expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2022, and the Mission Viejo location is expected to open in the first quarter of 2023. We are also highly focused on increasing our customer base and sales, and growing Average Unit Volumes, at our existing stores. We are aggressively moving forward on strategically expanding our footprint in existing and new markets and developing our franchise opportunity. Additionally, new innovative coffee and complementary products produced by experienced co-packers will broaden our reach beyond our retail locations into B2B and DTC sales. Taken together, we believe we are well-positioned to reach our goals for sustained operational execution and year-over-year revenue growth. I look forward to reporting on exciting milestones in the months ahead as we strive to create sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders," concluded Kim.

Anticipated Milestones

Open up to 40 company-owned retail locations.

Open 4 flagship locations in the U.S., targeting cities such as San Francisco, San Diego, Houston, and Kansas City.

Open 4 overseas locations outside the U.S., targeting countries such as South Korea, Austria, and Dubai.

Joint R&D projects with coffee farms in locations such as Hawaii and Colombia.

Expand B2B marketing to wholesale clubs and other major outlets and expand ecommerce marketing.

Launch new Reborn-branded products such as cascara tea packs, red tea bag packs, cold brew cans and super premium ice cream.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues were approximately $0.8 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, compared to approximately $0.7 million for the comparable period in 2021, representing an increase of 22%. Revenue increased 52% in the nine months ending September 30, 2022 to approximately $2.4 million, up from approximately $1.6 million for the comparable period in 2021. The increase in sales for the periods was primarily driven by the opening of the Laguna Woods, Riverside and San Francisco locations, and to the continued focus on marketing efforts to grow brand recognition.

Total operating costs and expenses for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, were approximately $1.7 million compared to approximately $1.8 million for the comparable period in 2021, representing a decrease of approximately 1%.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was approximately $0.9 million, compared to a net loss of approximately $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Net cash used in operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was approximately $2.0 million, compared to approximately $2.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled approximately $4.7 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to approximately $0.9 million as of December 31, 2021.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. REBN is focused on serving high quality, specialty-roasted coffee at retail locations, kiosks, and cafes. Reborn is an innovative company that strives for constant improvement in the coffee experience through exploration of new technology and premier service, guided by traditional brewing techniques. Reborn believes they differentiate themselves from other coffee roasters through innovative techniques, including sourcing, washing, roasting, and brewing their coffee beans with a balance of precision and craft. For more information, please visit www.reborncoffee.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors section of our recently filed Registration Statement on Form S-1, as amended, and in the Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations section of our recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully open the additional locations described herein as planned or at all, the Company's ability to expand its business both within and outside of California (including as it relates to increasing sales and growing Average Unit Volumes at our existing stores), the degree of customer loyalty to our stores and products, the impact of COVID-19 on consumer traffic and costs, the fluctuation of economic conditions, competition and inflation. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

REBN@mzgroup.us

949-491-8235

Company Contact:

Reborn Coffee, Inc.

ir@reborncoffee.com

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,730,097 $ 905,051 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0 and $0, respectively 350 - Inventories, net 102,981 88,877 Prepaid expense and other current assets 256,192 191,838 Total current assets 5,089,620 1,185,766 Property and equipment, net 1,297,574 1,110,890 Operating lease right-of-use asset 2,764,258 2,466,873 Total assets $ 9,151,452 $ 4,763,529 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 20,977 $ 45,748 Accrued expenses and current liabilities 254,586 124,535 Loans payable to financial institutions – current portion 74,810 98,475 Loan payable, emergency injury disaster loan (EIDL) – current portion 10,861 7,957 Loan payable, payroll protection program (PPP) – current portion 39,267 42,345 Equipment loan payable – current portion 1,515 15,989 Operating lease liabilities – current portion 654,145 578,419 Total current liabilities 1,056,161 913,468 Loans payable to financial institutions – net of current portion 14,172 23,228 Loan payable, emergency injury disaster loan (EIDL), net of current portion 489,139 492,043 Loan payable, payroll protection program (PPP), net of current portion 127,871 124,793 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,261,004 2,011,702 Total liabilities 3,948,347 3,565,234 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' equity Common Stock, $0.0001 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized; 13,119,523 and 11,634,523 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 1,312 1,163 Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 - - Additional paid-in capital 16,101,017 9,674,036 Accumulated deficit (10,899,224 ) (8,476,904 ) Total stockholders' equity 5,203,105 1,198,295 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,151,452 $ 4,763,529





Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Nine Months Ended

September 30, Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenues: Stores $ 2,339,284 $ 1,519,969 $ 827,332 $ 668,184 Wholesale and online 40,587 47,966 10,913 19,630 Total net revenues 2,379,871 1,567,935 838,245 687,814 Operating costs and expenses: Product, food and drink costs—stores 806,453 565,156 242,547 295,008 Cost of sales—wholesale and online 17,777 21,011 4,780 8,599 General and administrative 3,954,997 2,679,037 1,486,550 1,452,086 Total operating costs and expenses 4,779,227 3,265,204 1,733,877 1,755,693 Loss from operations (2,399,356 ) (1,697,269 ) (895,632 ) (1,067,879 ) Other income (expense): Other income 16,440 - - - PPP grant income - 115,000 - 115,000 Interest expense (39,404 ) (11,484 ) (24,428 ) (5,711 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - (982,383 ) - (982,383 ) Total other income (expense), net (22,964 ) (878,867 ) (24,428 ) (873,094 ) Loss before income taxes (2,422,320 ) (2,576,136 ) (920,060 ) (1,940,973 ) Provision for income taxes - - - - Net loss $ (2,422,320 ) $ (2,576,136 ) $ (920,060 ) $ (1,940,973 ) Loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.20 ) (0.25 ) (0.08 ) (0.18 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 11,844,900 10,437,239 11,679,523 10,842,264





Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows