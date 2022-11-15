Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
2:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
4:00 p.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with the leadership of Unifor to discuss the government's plan to deliver new economic opportunities and jobs for unionized workers.
Closed to media.
