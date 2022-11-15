CASSANDRA HILL GROUP FINALIST FAB OVER 40 COMPETITION
CHRISTIAN HOLISTIC WELLNESS INFLUENCER CHANCING THE CONCEPT OF BEAUTY
Every success story starts with a goal or a dream. ”OSCEOLA, AR, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CEO & Founder of Holistic Living Consulting Cassandra Hill is being the epitome of womanhood while empowering other women. She is committed to helping black women find out the beauty in themselves who find it difficult to address their body image issues. Cassandra has recently become one of the group finalists for the competition of Fab Over 40 and now is waiting to win. It has partnered with the National Breast Cancer Foundation to help them with the donation for early detection, education, and support services to those affected by breast cancer.
The portal for voting is already open and will be active till November 17, 7 PM PST. Cassandra’s supporters and people who appreciate this noble cause of the event can show their support by donating and voting for her. The votes can be made through https://votefab40.com/2022/cassandra-hill.
Cassandra Hill is well revered for her work and activities regarding women's health and well-being. Embracing womanhood among a lot of ladies who are struggling with these issues, she empowers women and their community through a framework for holistic wellness. Churning out the best in everyone, she offers a better living. Know more at http://www.cassandrarhill.com/.
