Prestige property buyers snap up absolute beachfront apartments at Royale Gold Coast as demand starts to outstrip supply
Empty nesters ready for their time in the sun are snapping up Royale Gold Coast's apartments, signing contracts within days of seeing absolute beachfront site.
I am very pleased to hear that Royale will be home to a wonderful community of people who value the opportunity of owning a high-quality apartment on the beach as much as I do.”GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drawn to the absolute beachfront location, expansive six-star resort amenities and high-end architectural and interior design of Royale Gold Coast, apartment purchasers Frank and Julie Terranova say their search for the ultimate beachfront lifestyle ended at Royale.
The Brisbane couple purchased a three-bedroom apartment at Royale Gold Coast to downsize from their large five-bedroom family home in Graceville and said nothing else on the market compared.
Royale Gold Coast is a $400 million, ultra-luxurious 38 level tower encompassing 104 premium private apartment residences with exclusive six-star resort-style amenities over the first two levels, being delivered by respected property developer David Devine and his team at DD Living.
“We discovered Royale on day one of looking at apartments and didn’t bother going anywhere else after that. We looked at a few other developments on the Gold Coast before we saw Royale and when we did, we knew that was it,” Mrs Terranova said.
Mr Terranova said their decision was a "no brainer” when they visited the site at the exclusive beachfront strip of Northcliffe Terrace.
“There are no other residential apartments on the Gold Coast with absolute beachfront that have this level of amenity - not in older buildings, nor any being planned. Our search for the ultimate apartment actually ranged from the Sunshine Coast to Northern NSW and Royale was by far the superior product on the market,” Mr Terranova said.
“Not only are we impressed with the design and layout of our apartment and the fact no one can build in front of our view of the beach, but to also have the additional bonus of two full floors of six-star amenity is extraordinary. We will have so many different ways to entertain our family when they visit.
“So, the decision was an easy one. Within a week of seeing the Royale site and visiting the sales display we had signed a contract.”
The couple, who are planning to relocate to Royale Gold Coast after their youngest child leaves home, are part of a new wave of empty nesters purchasing premium apartments at Royale to obtain their dream beachfront apartment home for when their children leave home.
Luxury apartment marketing agency TOTAL Property Group is managing the sales of Royale Gold Coast apartments and reported strong interest from prestige property purchasers looking to “rightsize” from the family home into a premium quality apartment with elevated lifestyle experiences.
“There has been an influx of prestige property buyers seeking lifestyle properties of exceptional quality on the Gold Coast and Royale is exceeding all their expectations,” TOTAL Property Group Managing Director and Royale Gold Coast Marketing Manager Adrian Parsons said.
“The absolute beachfront site is ultra-premium and the amenities are exclusive six-star – these are major drawcards for buyers looking for a special property.
“We are still seeing high demand for ultra-luxurious properties on the Gold Coast, spurred on by the highest rates of interstate immigration to Queensland that we have seen in over 40 years, however opportunities are becoming limited due to low levels of supply.
“There is also a large number of rightsizers looking to buy a luxury apartment, with affluent homeowners deciding it’s time to swap their large family houses for a luxury apartment that offers them a brand new, low maintenance home with lifestyle amenity.
“The search for perfection in a beachfront apartment building with the amenities of a six-star hotel is absolutely being delivered at Royale Gold Coast by DD Living.”
DD Living CEO David Devine said appealing to prestige property purchasers like the Terranovas had been his vision from the outset.
“I am very pleased to hear that Royale will be home to a wonderful community of people who value the opportunity of owning a high-quality apartment on the beach as much as I do,” Mr Devine said.
“Royale’s northeast-facing corner site directly on the beach in exclusive Northcliffe Terrace is one of the best I have ever seen in three decades of property development and we have designed a landmark building that elevates beachfront living.
“I want people to look up and say ‘that’s where I want to live’ when they walk along the beach and see Royale. We are hearing Royale’s future residents say that right now and it is exciting to think they will soon be looking at the beach from their apartment or poolside with a cocktail at the Royale Beach Club, feeling like there’s nowhere else in the world they would rather be.”
Royale Gold Coast is DD Living’s signature collection of 104 premium two, three and four-bedroom apartments, beach homes, sky homes and penthouses, all with unobstructed beach and ocean views and exclusive access to six-star amenities.
Designed by award-winning DKO Architecture, with interiors by the renowned Mim Design, Royale Gold Coast reflects the premium, absolute beachfront site and elevates a sense of community and place to provide residents with the ultimate coastal lifestyle.
Royale Gold Coast’s unprecedented offering of luxurious six-star beach lifestyle amenities are inspired by the world’s best resort hotels and include the Royale Beach Club on the elevated ground floor overlooking the beach with two swimming pools, daybeds and lounges, plus a Royale Wellness Centre with steam room, sauna, spa and yoga terrace.
Club Royale, an exclusive residents’ club takes up the entire Level 1 and features a private executive lounge, bar, private dining room, a Cuccina Chef’s kitchen and, wine and whiskey lockers available for purchase.
The impressive residential amenities include a grand lobby with concierge service within the upper ground floor, and a porte cochere and Café Royale located at street level.
Potential purchasers are invited to visit the Royale Gold Coast Pop Up Display located at 29 Markwell Avenue, Surfers Paradise, on the corner of Markwell Avenue and Surfers Paradise Boulevarde, open 10am – 4pm daily with off-street parking available. For more information on apartment sales and to arrange for a virtual tour, contact TOTAL Property Group on 1300 722 131 or visit www.royalegc.com.au.
