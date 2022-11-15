Duck Creek Technologies Hosts One Duck Creek Diversity Summit in India for First Time

Leaders and employees from India and the United States gathered to reflect on group initiatives and discuss trends in India

/EIN News/ -- Mumbai, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, held its One Duck Creek Diversity Summit, on November 15, 2022, in Mumbai, India for the first time, bringing together company leaders and employees from India and the United States to celebrate its diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) programs. The One Duck Creek Diversity Summit included myriad topical sessions and cultural events including high tea and a volunteer event benefiting the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Earlier this year, Duck Creek’s DE&I Council, a volunteer group that is part think-tank and part action-focused, hosted its inaugural One Duck Creek Diversity Summit at its headquarters in Boston. The positive feedback from the occasion influenced the Council’s obvious decision to hold the same event in India, where the company employs nearly 750 individuals. Duck Creek leaders and employees from diverse backgrounds shared insights from their professional and personal experiences with belonging and inclusion and moderated interactive, open discussions across DE&I trends that are of particular interest in India. The attendees enjoyed a fireside chat and group reflection on the company’s successes with DE&I programs in India, including culture recognition and donations to the National Association for the Blind, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram and Paraplegic Foundation.

Dr. Saundarya Rajesh, Founder – President, Avtar Group, India’s premier DE&I Solutions firm that Duck Creek partnered with for the summit said, “Diversity is a given – equity and inclusion are what we have to work on. The DE&I initiatives by Duck Creek set the tone on how collective DE&I intent will create equitable workplaces where all talent groups can thrive and succeed. As we continue to stand guard to the evolution of DE&I in corporate India, our partnerships at events and summits like these enable us to build and expand DE&I intent and accountability.”

“The diversity of our Ducks undoubtedly makes us better and positively contributes to our award-winning culture,” says Amy Bayer, Lead of Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Duck Creek. We understand that everyone is unique, and diversity drives innovation. Duck Creek is building a culture where differences are valued, and employees feel encouraged to bring their authentic selves to work. Belonging and inclusion are universal concepts that are important to us all and it has been invaluable spending time with our colleagues in India and strategizing how we can support Duck Creek’s commitment to fostering an equitable work environment for everyone now and in the future.”

About Duck Creek Technologies

