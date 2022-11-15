Rutland Barracks / Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Stolen Property
CASE#: 22B4006170
TROOPER: Eric Jakubowski
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: November 3, 2022
LOCATION: VT Route 30 Castleton, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Stolen Property
ACCUSED: Justin Allen
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 3, 2022 at 2145 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a vehicle that fled from New York State Police and entered the state of Vermont. Troopers located the vehicle abandoned on VT Route 30 in Castleton, VT. Investigation revealed that Justin Allen had been in the abandoned vehicle while in possession of cocaine and stolen property from a retail theft that occurred in Saratoga Springs, NY. Allen was lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility at the time of arraignment for multiple other offenses.
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: November 14, 2022 / 1230
