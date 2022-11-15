Rutland Barracks / Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Stolen Property

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4006170

TROOPER: Eric Jakubowski

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: November 3, 2022

LOCATION: VT Route 30 Castleton, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Stolen Property

ACCUSED: Justin Allen

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 3, 2022 at 2145 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a vehicle that fled from New York State Police and entered the state of Vermont. Troopers located the vehicle abandoned on VT Route 30 in Castleton, VT. Investigation revealed that Justin Allen had been in the abandoned vehicle while in possession of cocaine and stolen property from a retail theft that occurred in Saratoga Springs, NY. Allen was lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility at the time of arraignment for multiple other offenses.

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: November 14, 2022 / 1230

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.