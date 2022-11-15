Submit Release
Arrests Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1800 Block of T Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, November 13, 2022, in the 1800 block of T Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 7:40 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded property from the victim. The victim did not comply. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers. A firearm and a BB gun were recovered from two of the suspects.

 

On Sunday, November 13, 2022, a 15-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun) and Possession of a BB Gun. Additionally, a 17-year-old juvenile male of Silver Spring, MD and a 16-year-old juvenile male of no fixed address were arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

 

