Suspects Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 200 Block of E Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in the 200 block of E Street, Northeast.

At approximately 7:10 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in passenger seat of a vehicle, at the listed location. The suspects brandished firearms and demanded the vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects took the vehicle then fled the scene. The vehicle has been recovered.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/rrWb5Bz97sM

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

