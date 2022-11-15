Trauma Shaped Identities-Bay Area Americana Musician Releases New Single & Album
Chris McCooey Will Release His Newest Single, “Just Like You,” in November 2022 Prior To The Record, “Missing Pieces,” To Be Released in December 2022PLEASANT HILL, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer-songwriter Chris McCooey, based in the San Francisco Bay Area, is excited to announce the release of “Just Like You,” on November 25th, the lead single from the record “Missing Pieces” which will make its official debut on December 23rd, 2022.
Chris McCooey is truly a musical product of his California roots. Inspired by the grooves, twang, soul, and rock n’ roll music he was raised on, Chris has converged the sounds of his upbringing with the lyrical narratives of love, loss, hope, and suffering to cultivate a style that modernizes and deepens the California sound.
Following the successful release of his 2021 EP “Better Days,” on which McCooey collaborated with long-time musical partner and producer Max Butler, “Just Like You” follows Chris McCooey’s unique Americana sound and musical storytelling abilities as it references the struggle to overcome trauma that shapes our identities.
McCooey said, “Musically and thematically, the song looks to Roy Orbison as inspiration for its dark, complicated themes around love and relationships and its sweeping, cinematic arrangement that features a string quartet.”
As the song progresses through lyrics that suggest the pain of a broken or lost relationship, percussive beats juxtapose with sad yet hopeful violin notes to create a poignant image of looking back on one’s life to find closure.
“Want you to know I’ve made my peace,
I forgave a long time ago
This letter don't reflect my pain
It's just a child's need to know
'Cause, all I really want is to know just who you are
'Cause I've been wondering all my life if I am just like you”
Watch McCooey perform “Just Like You” in the music video produced with MG Media Creative and follow along with his music on chrismccooey.com, Apple Music, or Spotify.
Written, recorded, and produced in and around Oakland, California by Chris McCooey & Max Butler, “Just Like You” credits Jackson Felton (percussion), Nat Butler (violin and bass), Ariel Wang (violin), Stephanie Railsback (viola), and Lewis Patzner (cello). In addition to his writing and producing credits, Butler is also credited with the electric guitars and synth glockenspiel recording.
