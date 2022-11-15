Two Indicted in 2021 Murder of Tiptonville Woman

TIPTONVILLE – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictments and arrests of two individuals in connection with the January 2021 murder of Birdie Mae Terry in Tiptonville.

On January 10, 2021, at the request of 29th Judicial District Attorney General Danny Goodman, agents began investigating the shooting of Terry (DOB: 1/16/62). At approximately 1:25 a.m. that same day, Terry was shot while standing in her driveway in the 800 block of McBride Street. She succumbed to her injuries on January 13th. During the almost two-year investigation, agents developed information that identified Michelle L. Basham of Tiptonville and Jared A. Scott of Ridgely as the individuals responsible for Terry’s death.

Today, a Lake County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Basham (DOB: 1/2/89) and Scott (DOB: 12/11/01) with First Degree Murder and Tampering with Evidence. Basham was taken into custody today by TBI and the Tiptonville Police Department. She was booked into the Lake County Jail on $750,000 bond. Scott, who is currently in custody in the Dyer County Jail on unrelated charges, was notified of the new charges.

Basham Scott