Uhhmami Takes Top Spot for “Catering and Food Services” at SIAL Innovation 2022 Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- Uhhmami captivated the judges at the SIAL Innovation 2022 awards in Paris last month with its pioneering range of plant-based bouillons and seasonings. This Denmark-based company managed to take home the gold medal for the prestigious “Catering and Food Services (C.F.S)” award — referred to as the top “vegan flavour and taste.”
Characterised as vegan, clean-label, and organic umami seasoning that is rich in taste, Uhhmami’s product was selected for the first-place prize based on the “wide range that can be used as a base to make tasty vegan recipes.” This is a monumental achievement for this up-and-coming culinary brand, given that it received the award at the world’s largest food fair where approximately 7,000 exhibitors and 300,000 visitors from 200 countries attended.
Moreover, the SIAL Innovation 2022 awards is a diverse international food exhibition commemorating those who help “shape what we eat both today and tomorrow.” With this in mind, it is hardly surprising that Uhhmami championed the competition since its main goal is to change the way society eats in order to lead healthier lives and reduce our collective carbon footprint. By adding rich, familiar flavours to vegan dishes, the founder hopes to help us all seamlessly transition from animal-based products to fresh, plant-based alternatives.
About Uhhmami
Founded by former Michelin-star chef, Frank Lantz, the concept of Uhhmami first arose when he decided to go vegan. Reluctant to give up the classic flavours behind his dishes, he needed to get creative with his ingredients to ensure that the delicious, umami taste wasn’t lost. With a dash of innovation, a sprinkle of expertise, and an immeasurable amount of passion — he cooked up a recipe for success.
Bridging the gap between the “fake meat market” and a wholesome, plant-based diet, Uhhmami reinvents some of the all-time favourite flavours that we have traditionally acquired from animal products. Offering new-and-improved alternatives that harness the rich and full-bodied characteristics of meat and dairy, the culinary collection adds a touch of familiar flavour to meals while keeping the focus on unprocessed, plant-based ingredients.
These revolutionary flavours manifest in a range of vegan bouillons and seasonings that can be sprinkled into soups, stocks, sauces or directly on top of your dishes. When the product is designed to loosely replicate an existing flavour, its name features the suffix “ish” to give consumers a better idea of how it will taste. If you would like to find out more, head over to Uhhmami’s website to discover its entire collection.
Frank Lantz - FOUNDER / Director of Taste
Characterised as vegan, clean-label, and organic umami seasoning that is rich in taste, Uhhmami’s product was selected for the first-place prize based on the “wide range that can be used as a base to make tasty vegan recipes.” This is a monumental achievement for this up-and-coming culinary brand, given that it received the award at the world’s largest food fair where approximately 7,000 exhibitors and 300,000 visitors from 200 countries attended.
Moreover, the SIAL Innovation 2022 awards is a diverse international food exhibition commemorating those who help “shape what we eat both today and tomorrow.” With this in mind, it is hardly surprising that Uhhmami championed the competition since its main goal is to change the way society eats in order to lead healthier lives and reduce our collective carbon footprint. By adding rich, familiar flavours to vegan dishes, the founder hopes to help us all seamlessly transition from animal-based products to fresh, plant-based alternatives.
About Uhhmami
Founded by former Michelin-star chef, Frank Lantz, the concept of Uhhmami first arose when he decided to go vegan. Reluctant to give up the classic flavours behind his dishes, he needed to get creative with his ingredients to ensure that the delicious, umami taste wasn’t lost. With a dash of innovation, a sprinkle of expertise, and an immeasurable amount of passion — he cooked up a recipe for success.
Bridging the gap between the “fake meat market” and a wholesome, plant-based diet, Uhhmami reinvents some of the all-time favourite flavours that we have traditionally acquired from animal products. Offering new-and-improved alternatives that harness the rich and full-bodied characteristics of meat and dairy, the culinary collection adds a touch of familiar flavour to meals while keeping the focus on unprocessed, plant-based ingredients.
These revolutionary flavours manifest in a range of vegan bouillons and seasonings that can be sprinkled into soups, stocks, sauces or directly on top of your dishes. When the product is designed to loosely replicate an existing flavour, its name features the suffix “ish” to give consumers a better idea of how it will taste. If you would like to find out more, head over to Uhhmami’s website to discover its entire collection.
Frank Lantz - FOUNDER / Director of Taste
Uhhmami
frank@uhhmami.com