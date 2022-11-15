David Snavely Makes Generous Donation To the ALS Association
Investment professional David Snavely makes a generous contribution in support of Lou Gehrig’s Disease research and treatment.DES MOINES, WA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent donation to the ALS Association, David Snavely of Puget Sound Annuities further demonstrates his commitment to medical research. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly known as ALS, is a disease that affects tens of thousands of people around the world. It causes serious degradation in the quality of life as well as stress and heartache for their family members. With his donation, Snavely hopes to help such people find more health and comfort.
ALS is most famous for being the disease from which Stephen Hawking suffered for 55 years. A neurodegenerative disease affecting the brain and spinal column, it results in the breakdown of nerve cells, inhibiting muscle movement and eventually leading to paralysis in many cases. However, unlike Hawking, most people live only a few years after diagnosis.
“Helping people extend their lives to spend more time with their loved ones is so important to me,” Snavely says. “I’m hoping that with enough dedication from everyday people, we can fund research to the point of finding a cure. Even if we can’t, better treatments make a significant positive impact on folks around the world. It’s my honor to assist in that, if only in a small way.”
The ALS Association funds research around the world, but more than that, it centers its mission on helping people with the mundanities they need to make the best of ALS. That includes medical equipment and treatments, home modifications and financial assistance. As such, donations such as Snavely’s help real people to measurably improve their lives. Treatments such as oral medication and physical therapy can help to extend life, while research is helping to improve treatments all the time.
ALS donor David Snavely founded Puget Sound Annuities more than three decades ago. A Washington State native, he has in that time helped thousands of other Washingtonians to make sound investments that guide their financial decisions. His blog “How to Annuities” aims to give people more control over their finances and lives. It is his hope that his donation can help return those benefits to ALS victims as well.
###
If you would like to support the ALS Association, you can donate on their website at https://www.als.org/
To learn more news and information about David Snavely, you can visit the website here
[Media info]
Media Relations
David Snavely
email us here