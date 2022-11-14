Visiting the exhibition of potato varieties and other agricultural products in Devashtich district

TAJIKISTAN, November 14 - On November 14, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, visited an exhibition of potato varieties and other agricultural products of the district in the village of Hazorchashma, Mujun village community, Devashtich district.

It was reported that the main occupation of Devashtich district residents is agriculture, and there are 36,556 hectares of arable land in the district. Of these, 12 thousand 448 hectares are water lands, and the potato growing industry is developing in this region.

The volume of potato production in farms and the population of the district is increased both due to the increase of the cultivated area and due to the increase in productivity. This year, potatoes were planted on 6,494 hectares in Devashtich district, which is 333 hectares more than last year. The average yield of potatoes in peasant and population farms is 350 to 400 centners, and individual potato growers and many farms have harvested 650-700 centners.

The result of the productive work of farmers was that this year, agricultural farms and the population produced a total of 168 thousand 576 tons of potatoes. Produced potatoes are stored partly for seed and partly for sale in the following periods.

One of the ways to increase the volume of potato production and improve its quality is the use of high-yielding seeds in accordance with domestic and foreign varieties. It should be emphasized that the farmers of Devashtich district, along with supplying the consumer market with food potatoes, play a major role in the production and supply of the country's farms with seed potatoes. Farmers and the population of Devashtich district have the opportunity to offer more than 25 thousand tons of seed potatoes to other regions of the country due to this year's harvest.

This year, farmers of Devashtich district produced 35 thousand 260 tons of vegetables, 10 thousand 225 tons of processed products, almost 9 thousand tons of fruits and more than 1 thousand 100 tons of grapes, which helps to enrich the domestic market and supply residents with fresh products.

Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, while visiting the exhibition of potato varieties and other agricultural products, highly appreciated the activities of the farmers of Devashtich district and emphasized that the population of the district should increase the experience of efficient and rational use of land, to get the desired harvest, and to contribute even more to ensuring of food security in the country through the export of agricultural products.