THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2022
H.Res. 1463 – Rule Providing for Consideration of S. 4524 – Speak Out Act (Sen. Gillibrand – Judiciary)
Postponed Suspensions (11 votes)
- S. 3369 – Max Cleland VA Medical Center Act (Sen. Warnock – Veterans’ Affairs)
- S. 4359 – Senator Jonny Isakson VA Regional Office Act of 2022 (Sen. Ossoff – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 5721 – VIPER Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Takano – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 7299 – SVAC Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Mrvan – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 7277 – Improving Oversight of the Veterans Community Care Providers Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Pappas – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 2250 – Department of Veterans Affairs Information Technology Reform Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Rosendale – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 3630 – Lymphedema Treatment Act, as amended (Rep. Schakowsky – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 4275 – Ensuring Phone and Internet Access Through Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity Program Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Luria – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 6290 – Manufacturing.gov Act, as amended (Rep. Tonko – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 5502 – INFORM Consumers Act, as amended (Rep. Schakowsky – Energy and Commerce)
- S. 533 – Guidance Clarity Act of 2021 (Sen. Lankford – Oversight and Reform)