Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,474 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 298,895 in the last 365 days.

THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2022

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

H.Res. 1463Rule Providing for Consideration of S. 4524 – Speak Out Act (Sen. Gillibrand – Judiciary)

Postponed Suspensions (11 votes)

  1. S. 3369 – Max Cleland VA Medical Center Act (Sen. Warnock – Veterans’ Affairs)
  2. S. 4359 – Senator Jonny Isakson VA Regional Office Act of 2022 (Sen. Ossoff – Veterans’ Affairs)
  3. H.R. 5721 – VIPER Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Takano – Veterans’ Affairs)
  4. H.R. 7299 – SVAC Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Mrvan – Veterans’ Affairs)
  5. H.R. 7277 – Improving Oversight of the Veterans Community Care Providers Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Pappas – Veterans’ Affairs)
  6. H.R. 2250 – Department of Veterans Affairs Information Technology Reform Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Rosendale – Veterans’ Affairs)
  7. H.R. 3630 – Lymphedema Treatment Act, as amended (Rep. Schakowsky – Energy and Commerce)
  8. H.R. 4275 – Ensuring Phone and Internet Access Through Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity Program Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Luria – Energy and Commerce)
  9. H.R. 6290 – Manufacturing.gov Act, as amended (Rep. Tonko – Energy and Commerce)
  10. H.R. 5502 – INFORM Consumers Act, as amended (Rep. Schakowsky – Energy and Commerce)
  11. S. 533 – Guidance Clarity Act of 2021 (Sen. Lankford – Oversight and Reform)

You just read:

THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2022

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.