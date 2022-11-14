IC launches open call for proposals for Cultural Brand Products Based on the Museum Collection of Macao’s Firecracker Industry

MACAU, November 14 - In order to complement and promote the development of Macao’s original brands, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will launch an open call for proposals for Cultural Brand Products based on the Museum Collection of Macao’s Firecracker Industry. The call for proposals will be open from 15 November to 30 December. The selection will be made by a jury based on comprehensive selection criteria. IC will grant the selected candidates full or partial access to the museum collection resources on Macao’s firecracker industry for the production and operation of related cultural and creative products.

The open call for proposals for Cultural Brand Products based on the Museum Collection of Macao’s Firecracker Industry launched by IC is open to cultural and creative enterprises in Macao. IC will authorise the local enterprises to use the museum collection of Macao’s firecracker industry for the design, manufacture, production and sale of cultural and creative products. The programme encourages local cultural and creative enterprises to make use of firecrackers to explore Macao’s cultural elements, with an effort to enable the public and tourists to learn more about the history and culture of Macao’s firecracker industry, promote the uniqueness of Macao’s culture and foster the development of cultural and creative industries.

Applicants must comply with the terms and conditions set out in the application regulations. The jury, comprising IC staff, representatives from public administration departments and professionals, will select the proposals based on their feasibility, completeness and innovation, the products’ originality, diversity, cultural content and attractiveness, and the operators’ experience. IC will grant the selected candidates full or partial access to the museum collection resources on Macao’s firecracker industry for the production and operation of related cultural and creative products for three years, after which an application for renewal can be submitted.

For more information on the programme and application regulations, please visit IC’s website ( www.icm.gov.mo ). Interested parties may obtain images of relevant museum collection resources for reference by sending an email to apply.DPICC@icm.gov.mo. Applicants may submit their applications to the Cultural Affairs Bureau Building located at Tap Siac Square, Macao from 15 November to 30 December. For enquiries, please contact Ms Lau through tel. 8399 6296 during office hours.