2022GMBPF concludes successfully with strong sales performance

MACAU, November 15 - 【2022粵澳名優商品展】銷情理想暢旺：粵澳名優展圓滿閉幕

The “2022 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair” (2022GMBPF), jointly organised by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, came to a successful conclusion today (13 Nov).

Participating enterprises satisfied with the results

More than 350 enterprises gathered at this year’s GMBPF to display and sell selected quality products from Guangdong, Macao and countries/regions along the Belt and Road. More than 140 online and offline business meetings were conducted during the event. The live stream and playback of the three-day Fair attracted more than one million views. Participating enterprises were satisfied with the results. Some local exhibitors said that they had restocked several times during the three-day Fair and that the MICE platform had helped them expand their customer base and seek business opportunities.

Expanding sales channels both online and offline

This year, branded products were once again displayed both online and offline. The on-site exhibition covered an area of 9,000 square metres and offered more than 400 booths. Among them, more than 180 belonged to Macao SMEs, nearly 130 belonged to the four key industries, and 118 belonged to exhibitors from nine cities in the Greater Bay Area, an increase of nearly 50% from last year. The online exhibition displayed about 1,500 exhibits, and over 70,000 views were recorded.

The 2022GMBPF introduced “livestreaming e-commerce” to expand sales channels. Before and during the Fair, eight “livestreaming e-commerce” sessions themed with the place of origin of semi-finished food and “Double 11” were carried out on local e-commerce platforms, marketing more than 100 products and stimulating consumption both online and offline. Meanwhile, six livestreamers and social media influencers from Guangdong and Macao broadcast their visits to different exhibition areas live for over 50 hours, attracting the participation of some 160 enterprises.

Exhibitors agreed that the combination of online and offline marketing was conducive to expanding sales channels, and they were pleased with their sales performance. Local residents remarked that they could purchase quality products from Guangdong, Macao and other regions at the Fair and would participate every year.

Jointly exploring business opportunities in Guangdong and Macao

The 2022GMBPF also played an active role in bridging enterprises through MICE, promoting cooperation between them. More than ten forums, thematic business matching sessions and a guided tour of exhibition areas for buyers took place in three days. More than 140 online and offline business meetings were conducted, covering semi-finished food, information technology, Chinese medicine products and projects related to Macao’s manufacturing industry. One of the participating enterprises remarked that thanks to the business matching service, they successfully reached target customers and established a cross-regional business network while increasing sales, paving the way for future business development.

On 11 November, about 50 representatives from Guangdong and Macao enterprises engaged in catering, food trade and e-commerce platforms participated in the “2022GMBPF Guided Tour for Greater Bay Area Buyers”, where they communicated with exhibitors from Guangdong, Macao and countries/regions along the Belt and Road. A representative said that the activity helped enterprises in different regions gain more knowledge of each other and shed light on future brand development and cooperation models.

Giving full play to the “multiplier effect” of MICE through community tours

Community tours were onceagain organised during the Fair for traders, where they explored the community, stimulated consumption and tasted local delicacies, while representatives of the catering industry from Guangdong province were invited to savour the fine dining experience of Macao, a City of Gastronomy, thus maximising the event’s effects, boosting the community economy and promoting the diversity of Macao as a City of Gastronomy.

The participants were deeply impressed by Macao’s traditional culture and cuisine as they experienced the cityscape, daily life, and business environment of Macao in the community.

The list of lucky draw winners will be posted on the official website of the Fair. For more information, please visit the official website at www.guangdongmacaofair.com, call us on (853) 8798 9636, or follow “MICE_IPIM” on WeChat or “gdmofair” on Facebook.