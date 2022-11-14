Arrest Made in a First-Degree Sexual Abuse and Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 3000 Block of K Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit announces an arrest has been made in reference to a First-Degree Sexual Abuse and Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Sunday, November 13, 2022, in the 3000 block of K Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:20 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and engaged in forced sexual acts with the victim. The suspect then took the victim’s property and fled the scene. The suspect was later apprehended by Second District officers.

On Sunday, November 13, 2022, 31-year-old Michael Hartley, of Temple Hills, MD, was arrested and charged with First Degree Sexual Abuse and Robbery (Force and Violence).

###