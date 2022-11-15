Submit Release
California installs first lesbian Supreme Court justice

Two days after voters approved Patricia Guerrero to become California’s first Latina Supreme Court chief justice in January, a state panel on Thursday approved Kelli Evans to be the high court's first openly lesbian justice. The moves mark the last dominos to fall after Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye announced in July that she will step down in January.

