Newsom's two appointees to California Supreme Court win approval, making history

Gov. Gavin Newsom's two recent picks for the California Supreme Court each made history this week, winning a key confirmation and voter approval to become the high court's first openly lesbian justice and first Latina chief.
Nov 10, 2022
