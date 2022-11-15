California's July bar exam pass rate fell, mirroring results nationwide

California this week joined Texas and Florida in posting a pass rate decline on the July 2022 bar exam. Among the 7,164 people who took the attorney licensing exam, 52% passed—down slightly from 53% in 2021, the State Bar of California said on Thursday. For first-time test takers, the pass rate fell to 62% this year from 71% in 2021.
