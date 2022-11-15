Electrical Contractors Celebrate the 8th Annual National Apprenticeship Week

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) is proud to celebrate this year's Annual National Apprenticeship Week (NAW), which is being held November 14-20. The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) developed this important event to highlight the importance of Registered Apprenticeship for industries, career seekers and communities.

NAW is an opportunity to focus on how Registered Apprenticeship provides a critical talent pipeline that can help address some of our nation's pressing workforce challenges. Challenges such as providing good jobs, rebuilding our country's infrastructure, addressing critical supply chain demands, supporting a clean energy workforce and modernizing our cybersecurity response.

"There is nothing more important to ensure our industry's future, than promoting apprenticeship programs," said David Long, the CEO of National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA). "Focusing on opportunities to produce the next generation of leaders and skilled workers within the electrical construction industry will play a huge role in overcoming the current workforce challenges."

The electrical training ALLIANCE, NECA's joint training program with the IBEW, has trained over 350,000 apprentices to journeyman status through local affiliate programs, developing the best electrical workers the industry has to offer. Four decades ago, when he began his electrical construction apprenticeship, Mr. Long could not imagine the lifelong career and friendships it would afford him today. That success is what NECA is trying to provide today for future electrical contractors. "I know firsthand that this industry is a wonderful avenue to provide people across America with more than just a job, but a lifetime career of fulfillment and security," said Mr. Long.

NAW 2022 also celebrates the 85th Anniversary of the National Apprenticeship Act which established the modern apprenticeship system that exists today to support the industry's needs for talent while protecting the safety and welfare of apprentices. For more information on the electrical training ALLIANCE, visit www.electricaltrainingalliance.org.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS ASSOCIATION

NECA is the voice of the $202 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light, and communication technology to buildings and communities across North America. NECA's national office and 118 local chapters advance the industry through advocacy, education, research, and standards development. Go to www.necanet.org for more information.

