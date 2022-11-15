Personal Training Private Gym Hong Kong Launch - Palace Studios For Freelance PT's in HK

Hong Kong Island, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong -

Palace Studios is a Hong Kong-based fitness infrastructure and software platform that allows freelance personal trainers to book sessions in fully furnished fitness studios in the heart of the city. Visit https://palace-studios.com for more information.

Described as an innovative "fitness concept," Palace Studios has two spaces – Palace One and Palace Two – both of which are located at 5/F, 46 Lyndhurst Terrace, Central, Hong Kong, a prime central location that is easily accessible by both public and private transport. The two private fitness studios are equipped with state-of-the-art branded equipment from Atlantis, Eleiko and Assault. The company's mobile app allows independent personal trainers to make bookings at Palace One or Palace Two by the hour. They can do this for either one or two clients at a time, for a 1-on-1 or 2-on-1 session respectively. Fitness enthusiasts who need a private workout space can also book a time slot for themselves by downloading the app. Access to the facility is controlled via the app itself, giving clients complete control over how they use their scheduled time.

A spokesperson for Palace Studios talks about the company's vision for fitness studios in Hong Kong: "Hong Kong's fitness industry has faced numerous challenges over the last few years such as sky-high rent prices and safety concerns following the COVID-19 pandemic. Personal and freelance fitness trainers have been concerned about the sustainability and future viability of their profession for a while. We believe that an innovative personal fitness studio paradigm coupled with the latest technology is the key to addressing these problems. With Palace Studios, personal trainers have access to a centrally located and affordable private space that is always clean, well-maintained, and accessible to their clients, whenever they choose to make bookings. As a fitness instructor, your clients will be thrilled at the prospect of private lessons in such a high-quality fitness facility, allowing you to charge premium prices for your time and expertise. Download our app today or visit our website at https://palace-studios.com/our-spaces to get started. We realise that the concept of the private gym is not yet mainstream. However, Hong Kong is the perfect city for it to grow and thrive in. We welcome you to be one of the early adopters of this fitness revolution."

Apart from the state-of-the-art equipment, the studios themselves have also been designed with all modern and premium-feeling affordances in mind. The spaces are maintained with top-notch cleaning standards that are optimised for hygiene. Palace One and Palace Two are also equipped with hardware for indoor air quality monitoring (IAQ) and air circulation which eliminates the most common viruses and pollutants in the air.

Palace Studios has also paid special attention to the sustainability and wellbeing features it provides in its available spaces, which include filtered water dispensers from Urban Spring, whey protein supplements from Clean Nutrition, anti-bacterial towels from Perma, skincare products from Bathe To Basics, reusable bottles from Ocean Bottle, and plant-based single-use compostable disposables from Vegware.

The spokesperson explains the process of making a booking with Palace Studios: "We have a simple 4-step process for booking a session at any Palace Studios space. First, download our app on your android or iOS smartphone. Next, select the space and time most convenient to you and your clients. Then, you will be prompted to make the payment and your booking session will be confirmed. Finally, when you arrive at the selected location at the stipulated time, let yourself in by unlocking the door with the app and enjoy your premium fitness session. After a few visits to a Palace Studios maintained space, you and your clients won't want to go back to any other gym."

Personal trainers and gym goers in Hong Kong can contact Palace Studios at +852 9878 5785 or visit https://palace-studios.com.

###

For more information about Palace Studios, contact the company here:

Palace Studios

Information

+852 9878 5785

hello@palace-studios.com

46 Lyndhurst Terrace, Central, Hong Kong

Information