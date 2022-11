The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. Opens STK Stratford Third Opening In 75 Days

A New American Dining Destination in the east End of London

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has announced the opening of its newest STK Steakhouse in the heart of the buzzing leisure hub of Stratford. Located at The Gantry London, Curio Collection by Hilton, the new restaurant offers signature Vibe Dining at its finest, with rooftop views of London, reimagined classic American cuisine, world-famous cocktails and live music spun by renowned DJs. The opening of STK Stratford marks the third restaurant in the London-area, and joins STK Westminster and STK Strand. This is a managed property, and is in partnership with The Gantry London, Curio Collection by Hilton.

"We're excited to partner with The Gantry London, Curio Collection by Hilton to bring our elevated American cuisine and signature vibe dining to the residents of Stratford," said Emanuel "Manny" Hilario, President and CEO of The ONE Group. "STK offers our guests the ultimate dining experience, making every occasion celebrated in our restaurants a memorable one. We know STK will be a great addition to Stratfords' already social scene and are proud to open our doors once again in the London-area."

At STK Stratford, set among elegant design elements and on the 18th floor of The Gantry, guests can enjoy STK's craveable menu for brunch, lunch or dinner, as well as the steakhouse's iconic £3, £6, £9 weekday happy hour featuring signature cocktail selections like the popular STK Martini, Tropical Kiss and Strawberry Cobbler and little bites like oysters, Lil' BRGs & truffle fries. STK is also home to an impressive and award-winning wine list that allows guests to pair its premium dry-aged steaks with their favorite varietals from around the world.

Hours of operation for STK Stratford are as follows:

Lunch: Monday – Friday: 11:00am – 3:00pm

Monday – Friday: 11:00am – 3:00pm Dinner: Monday – Thursday: 3:00pm – Midnight. Friday & Saturday: 3:00pm – 1:00am

Sunday: 3:00pm – 11:00pm

Monday – Thursday: 3:00pm – Midnight. Friday & Saturday: 3:00pm – 1:00am Sunday: 3:00pm – 11:00pm Brunch: Saturday & Sunday: 11:00am – 3:00pm

Saturday & Sunday: 11:00am – 3:00pm Happy Hour: Monday - Friday: 3:00pm – 6:30pm

For more information or to book a table at STK Stratford, visit STKsteakhouse.com.

About STK

STK Restaurants are "Not Your Daddy's Steakhouse," offering a high-energy dining experience that artfully combines the superior quality of a traditional steakhouse with a Vibe Dining atmosphere unlike any other. Delectable cuisine, upscale cocktails and an elevated Happy Hour, along with an in-house DJ and chic décor, all come together to offer a memorable fine dining experience that keeps guests enjoying their evening from drinks to dinner to late night. STK's menu features reimagined classic American cuisine for lunch, brunch and dinner with unique local flair infused into each location's menu. The brand's beef program focuses on the highest quality, delicious and craveable steaks while emphasizing transparency and traceable sourcing practices. STK has locations in Atlanta, Bellevue, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Doha, Dubai, Ibiza, Las Vegas, London (3), Los Angeles, Los Cabos, Miami, Milan, Nashville, New York City (2), Orlando, San Diego, San Francisco, San Juan, Scottsdale, and Toronto. The company continues to expand internationally. For more information about STK, please visit www.stksteakhouse.com.

About The ONE Group

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. STKS is a global hospitality company that develops and operates upscale and polished casual, high-energy restaurants and lounges and provides hospitality management services for hotels, casinos and other high-end venues both in the U.S. and internationally. The ONE Group's focus is to be the global leader in Vibe Dining, and its primary restaurant brands and operations are:

STK, a modern twist on the American steakhouse concept with 25 restaurants in major metropolitan cities in North America, Europe, and the Middle East, featuring premium steaks, seafood and specialty cocktails in an energetic upscale atmosphere.

Kona Grill, a polished casual, bar-centric grill concept with 24 restaurants in the U.S., featuring American favorites, award-winning sushi, and specialty cocktails in an upscale casual atmosphere.

ONE Hospitality, The ONE Group's food and beverage hospitality services business develops, manages and operates premier restaurants and turnkey food and beverage services within high-end hotels and casinos currently operating 14 venues in the U.S. and Europe.

Additional information about The ONE Group can be found at www.togrp.com.

