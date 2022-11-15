Applied UV Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter 2022

Applied UV, Inc. AUVI ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly and automatically, announced its financial results for the third quarter 2022.

Recent Business Highlights

Received approximately $10m in new purchase orders to provide premium furnishings for luxury hotels in several major cities

Closed on an unsecured promissory note payable with net proceeds of $2.5 million

Company fully vetted and approved for a $5.0 million bank line of credit that is expected to close the third week of November

John F. Andrews, Applied UV's Chief Executive Officer commented, "Strength in our Hospitality segment, which was driven by the fulfillment of lower-margin orders inherited from the VisionMark acquisition, drove a 65% increase in revenue in the third quarter. We continue to experience a shift in the timing of orders in our disinfection business as customers shift orders to later periods. The sales resources we added earlier this year to grow our disinfection business are gaining momentum. Our pipeline of new opportunities for this segment is now about 25% larger than it was 6 months ago, despite challenging market conditions that persist across the industry."

"Inventories declined sequentially and cash used in operations for our Hospitality segment turned positive as we exited the third quarter," continued Andrews. "We will have an additional $7.5 million available in debt financing this quarter to support the next phase of our growth. Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about the new business opportunities for our solutions and expect an acceleration in sales as we introduce new products and market conditions become more favorable for our customers."

Summary of Financial Results

Segments

The Company has three reportable segments: the design, manufacture, assembly and distribution of disinfecting systems for use in healthcare, hospitality, food, wine, and commercial municipal and residential markets (Disinfection segment); the manufacture of fine mirrors and furniture specifically for the Hospitality industry (Hospitality segment); and the Corporate Segment, which includes expenses primarily related to corporate governance, such as board fees, legal expenses, audit fees, executive management, and listing costs.

Net Sales

Net sales of $5.9 million represented an increase of $2.3 million, or 65.4% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to net sales of $3.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. This increase was attributable to the Hospitality segment, which increased $2.5 million primarily as a result of the fulfillment of orders that were delayed from Q2 plus the addition of the orders fulfilled from the VisionMark acquisition, offset by a decrease of $208,000 in the Disinfection segment, primarily due to the push-out of orders into the next two quarters.

Gross Profit

Gross profit decreased $213,000, or 20.2%, to $839,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, due to lower sales in the Disinfection segment, and the higher sales mix of the Hospitality segment at a lower gross profit. Gross profit as a percentage of sales decreased from 29.6% in Q3 of 2021 to 14.3% in Q3 of 2022, driven primarily by the shift in sales mix. As the Company continues to integrate our strategic acquisitions, the focus will be on realizing cost synergies from the consolidation and streamlining of the manufacturing and distribution operations.

Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) Expense

SG&A costs for the three months ended September 30, 2022, increased to $3.5 million as compared to $2.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. This increase of approximately $822,000 was driven primarily by expansion of the Disinfection segment with the acquisition of KES and SciAir; expansion of the Hospitality segment with the addition of the VisionMark acquisition; and Corporate segment expenses due to increased consulting, legal, accounting and infrastructure costs related to the initial integration of the operations of the Company's strategic acquisitions. SG&A costs decreased $526,000 from last quarter. The Company anticipates efficiency gains in the coming year as it fully integrates its acquisitions and leverages synergies where practical.

Other Income/Expense

Other income was $60,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, which includes $43,000 in interest expense, which was offset by $68,000 in other income related to an insurance recovery, and $35,000 in non-cash income related to the change in fair value of warrant liability. This compares to other income of $449,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, which includes a gain of $297,000 related to the forgiveness of a Payroll Protection Plan ("PPP") loan.

Net Loss

The Company recorded a net loss of $2.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to a net loss of $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The increase in net loss of $1.6 million was mainly due to lower gross profit and the increase in SG&A costs incurred in support of the business acquisitions and expansion of both the Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

The Company had approximately $1.1 million of unrestricted cash available on its consolidated balance sheet as of September 30, 2022, not including the above referenced loan and line of credit.

About Applied UV

Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries – SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen") and Munn Works, LLC ("Munn Works"). SteriLumen's connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection™ applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company's Lumicide™ platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices' proximity. The Company's patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location. SteriLumen's Airocide® air purification devices are research backed, clinically proven and developed for NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin. Airocide® is listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, utilizes a proprietary photo-catalytic (PCO) bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous airborne pathogens, destructive VOCs, allergens, odors and biological gasses into harmless water vapor and green carbon dioxide without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, post-harvest, grocery, cannabis facilities and homes.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Applied UV, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 2022 2021 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,056,233 $ 7,922,906 Restricted cash — 845,250 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 1,631,432 986,253 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings 416,021 — Inventory, net 4,435,594 1,646,238 Vendor deposits 294,484 992,042 Prepaid expense and other current assets 900,340 419,710 Total Current Assets 8,734,104 12,812,399 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 1,183,791 196,611 Goodwill 3,722,077 4,809,811 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 17,651,286 18,976,556 Right of use asset 2,276,384 1,730,615 Total Assets $ 33,567,642 $ 38,525,992 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,224,405 $ 1,642,108 Contingent consideration — 1,460,000 Billings in excess of costs and earnings on uncompleted contracts 134,342 — Deferred revenue 1,940,272 788,776 Due to landlord (Note 2) 214,766 — Warrant liability 21,742 68,263 Financing lease obligations 2,402 7,671 Operating lease liability 1,265,505 389,486 Note payable 277,103 — Loan payable 97,500 97,500 Total Current Liabilities 6,178,037 4,453,804 Long-term Liabilities Due to landlord-less current portion (Note 2) 456,062 — Loan payable- less current portion 60,000 60,000 Operating lease liability-less current portion 1,031,239 1,346,428 Total Long-Term Liabilities 1,547,301 1,406,428 Total Liabilities 7,725,338 5,860,232 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, Series A Cumulative Perpetual, $0.0001 par value, 19,990,000 shares authorized, 552,000 shares issued and outstanding as of both September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 55 55 Preferred stock, Series X, $0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, 10,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022, and 2,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 1 1 Common stock $.0001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized; 12,930,674 shares issued and 12,817,189 outstanding as of September 30, 2022, and 12,775,674 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 1,294 1,278 Treasury stock at cost, 113,485 shares as of September 30, 2022, and 0 shares as of December 31, 2021, respectively (149,686 ) — Additional paid-in capital 44,529,586 42,877,622 Accumulated deficit (18,538,946 ) (10,213,196 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 25,842,304 32,665,760 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 33,567,642 $ 38,525,992

Applied UV, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Sales $ 5,875,611 $ 3,551,564 $ 15,139,347 $ 7,748,499 Cost of Goods Sold 5,036,997 2,500,163 11,847,842 5,231,155 Gross Profit 838,614 1,051,401 3,291,505 2,517,344 Operating Expenses Research and development 93,522 — 234,885 53,408 Selling general and administrative expenses 3,505,097 2,683,025 10,637,538 6,991,472 Loss on impairment of goodwill — — 1,138,203 — Total Operating Expenses 3,598,619 2,683,025 12,010,626 7,044,880 Operating Loss (2,760,005 ) (1,631,624 ) (8,719,121 ) (4,527,536 ) Other Income (Expense) Change in Fair Market Value of Warrant Liability 34,804 151,570 46,521 (148,882 ) Interest expense (43,037 ) — (96,113 ) — Loss on change in Fair Market Value of Contingent Consideration — — (240,000 ) — Gain on Settlement of Contingent Consideration (Note 2) — — 1,700,000 — Other Income 67,765 1,068 69,713 26,250 Forgiveness of paycheck protection program loan — 296,827 — 296,827 Total Other Income (Expense) 59,532 449,465 1,480,121 174,195 Loss Before Provision for Income Taxes (2,700,473 ) (1,182,159 ) (7,239,000 ) (4,353,341 ) Benefit from Income Taxes — (101,354 ) — (101,354 ) Net Loss $ (2,700,473 ) $ (1,080,805 ) $ (7,239,000 ) $ (4,251,987 ) Net Loss attributable to common stockholders: Dividends to preferred shareholders (362,250 ) (241,500 ) (1,086,750 ) (241,500 ) Net Loss attributable to common stockholders (3,062,723 ) (1,322,305 ) (8,325,750 ) (4,493,487 ) Basic and Diluted Loss Per Common Share $ (0.24 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.65 ) $ (0.48 ) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - basic and diluted 12,656,093 9,421,908 12,751,360 9,282,675

