Ivanti Named Finalist for CRN's 2022 Tech Innovator Award for its Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management Solution

Ivanti was Recognized in the Security and Endpoint Protection Category

Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures and services IT assets from cloud to edge, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has selected the Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management solution as a Finalist in the 2022 CRN Tech Innovator Awards in the Security - Endpoint Protection category.

Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management delivers a risk-based approach that makes the patch management process more efficient and effective. With provided and readily available intelligence on known exploits and threat context for vulnerabilities, including ties to ransomware, organizations can quickly prioritize and patch the vulnerabilities that pose the most risk to their organization, all from a single solution.

The CRN Tech Innovator annual award program celebrates innovative vendors in the IT channel across 38 different technology categories, in critical business areas ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. The selection process for this year's winners was overseen by a panel of CRN editors and is based on a review of hundreds of vendor products using multiple criteria. These include key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and best fit with customer and solution provider needs.

Today, patch management remains a significant challenge for many organizations. Since various exploited vulnerabilities are not rated critical by traditional methods such as CVSS and vendor severity, organizations are blind to real-world risks. Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management has innovated patch management by arming IT teams with intelligence that addresses these issues. By providing a comprehensive view of vulnerability risk, Ivanti enables customers to quickly align actions and resources based on vulnerabilities and risk criticality to improve security posture.

"It is an incredible honor to receive such a prestigious award from CRN for our cloud-native Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management solution," said Dennis Kozak, Chief Operating Officer at Ivanti. "With Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management, users are empowered to prioritize, remediate, and patch vulnerabilities based on adversarial risk. This helps our customers to stay protected from data breaches and ransomware attacks. As threat risks continue to evolve, we are proud to deliver innovative solutions that keep pace and continue to address consumer needs."

"Our CRN Tech Innovator Awards recognize those technology vendors that are making the biggest impacts in digital transformation for solutions providers with unique, cutting-edge products and services," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "It is my pleasure to congratulate each and every one of our 2022 CRN Tech Innovator Award winners. We're delighted to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are driving transformation and innovation in the IT space."

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators.

To learn more about Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management, click here.

