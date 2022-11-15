Submit Release
FOOT LOCKER, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.40 PER SHARE

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. FL, the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.40 per share, which will be payable on January 27, 2023 to shareholders of record on January 13, 2023.

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, atmos, and Sidestep. With approximately 2,800 retail stores in 28 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York. For additional information please visit footlocker-inc.com.

Contact:
Robert Higginbotham
Vice President, Investor Relations   
robert.higginbotham@footlocker.com
(212) 720-4600

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foot-locker-inc-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-40-per-share-301677647.html

SOURCE Foot Locker IR

