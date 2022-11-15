There were 2,463 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 298,924 in the last 365 days.
Iran Attacks the Iraqi Kurdistan Region
November 15, 2022, 00:57 GMT
We strongly condemn Iran’s continued missile and drone attacks against the Iraqi Kurdistan Region. We call on Iran, which has repeatedly and brazenly violated Iraq’s sovereignty, to stop these attacks and refrain from further threats against Iraq’s territorial integrity. The United States stands with our partners in Baghdad and Erbil and shares the Government of Iraq’s objective to preserve the country’s security, stability, and sovereignty.
