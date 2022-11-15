Manchin, Capito Announce $99K for Appalachian Extreme Weather Research at West Virginia University

November 14, 2022

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $99,938 from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for Appalachian extreme weather research at West Virginia University (WVU). The research project will build and strengthen collaborative partnerships between Appalachian researchers, health departments and community leaders to create a shared vision of resilience needs throughout the region. The initiative will also identify and uplift communities in Appalachia that are already advancing critical resilience efforts related to extreme weather events.





“Appalachia has been hit hard by serious flooding in recent years, impacting communities in West Virginia and across the region,” said Senator Manchin. “WVU continues to make our state proud with innovative scientific research, and I am pleased NOAA is investing more than $99K in this critical project. The initiative will help strengthen partnerships between scientists, health departments and local leaders to boost resilience efforts and ensure our communities are prepared for any extreme weather event that impacts our state. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure West Virginia communities are prepared for any storm or disaster that comes our way.”





“Due to our mountainous terrain in West Virginia, our communities are often vulnerable to extreme weather events like flooding, thunderstorms, and snowstorms. I’m thrilled to see WVU stepping in and using their world-class research abilities to study the potential impact of these possible occurrences,” Senator Capito said. “I appreciate NOAA’s recognition of WVU’s capabilities in this area of research.”





The research initiative announced today, Building Resilience to Climate Change Driven Extreme Weather Events in Appalachia, will be conducted in two separate projects, Community Connections Through a Health Department Collaborative and Learning from Exemplar Communities. The first project will develop collaborative regional partnerships between researchers, health departments, and community leaders to create a shared vision of climate impacts and resilience needs. The second project will identify and share exemplar communities in Appalachia that are already advancing resilience efforts. WVU will partner with the University of Virginia and Ohio University to conduct the research project.