Manchin, Capito Announce $5 Million from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for Broadband Expansion Across West Virginia

November 14, 2022
Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and
Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee,
announced $5,000,000 from the U.S. Department of Commerce National
Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to the West Virginia
Department of Economic Development for broadband expansion across West
Virginia. This funding was made possible by the bipartisan Infrastructure
Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) Broadband Equity Access and Deployment
(BEAD) Program and will be used for technical planning and public outreach to
promote the full participation of all West Virginians in today’s digital
economy.
“Access to affordable, reliable broadband is vital to the success
and growth of our communities across West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin.
“That’s
why I helped author the $65 billion broadband section in our Bipartisan
Infrastructure Law
to provide historic broadband funding to
expand access for all West Virginians, regardless of where they live in our
great state. Broadband access is critical for helping elderly citizens access
telehealth appointments, assisting small business owners in establishing an
online presence and providing additional tools so that all West Virginians can
succeed with high-speed Internet. I am pleased NTIA is investing $5 million to
support West Virginia in collecting and analyzing granular mapping data and
ensuring we have the tools necessary to accurately close the digital divide in
our state. As we implement the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
, I will
continue working with federal, state and local officials to ensure everyone has
broadband access in the Mountain State.”
“Providing
West Virginians with access to fast-speed, reliable broadband services has been
a top priority for me throughout my time in Congress, and the reason I started
my Capito Connect program in 2015. While I was negotiating and helping craft
the bipartisan Infrastructure
Investment and Jobs Act
, I made certain that ample resources would be made
available for West Virginia’s unserved and underserved areas, and that West
Virginia would also receive additional formula funding to support broadband
expansion. NTIA is playing a pivotal role in our goal to close the digital
divide, which is why I brought leaders from the department to West Virginia for
a broadband summit
this August
.
This funding announced today is another step in the right direction, and will
help better-connect our state in the near future,” Senator Capito said.
The funding announced today was made possible by the bipartisan Infrastructure
Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) Broadband Equity Access and Deployment
(BEAD) Program. The project will utilize community outreach, stakeholder
engagement and data collection and analysis to expand broadband access to
unserved and underserved populations across West Virginia. West Virginia was one
of the first states to have their BEAD planning application submitted, and this
award marks a significant step in making sure this historic funding does not
leave anyone behind.
