Christopher Longano joins sureti as VP of Growth
Longano will specialize in building enhanced Carrier experiences for sureti's burgeoning fund control offering.CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- sureti, the premier third-party Fund Control company in the Restoration ecosystem, today announced that seasoned insurtech business leader Christopher Longano, CPCU has joined the company as Vice President of Growth. In this role, Longano will expand sureti’s offering to Insurance Carriers and collect insightful feedback from customers that will guide the sureti product roadmap.
Longano brings 12 years of industry experience to sureti, including sales and management expertise in data and software products for Property & Casualty Insurers. Throughout his career, Longano has promoted organic company growth through sales, customer satisfaction, and management, supported by robust creative thinking and problem-solving skills. His most recent roles have included sales strategy and team development, market definition, and product fit consultation.
“I’m incredibly excited to join such a dynamic team. sureti’s deep understanding of the consumer, contractor, and carrier experience is evident in the thoughtful and elegant products they make. I look forward to helping create a better policyholder experience with sureti,” said Longano.
“From the beginning, our strategy at sureti has been to build an industry-transforming product we are proud of before introducing it to Insurance Carriers. With Chris on board, sureti is well-equipped to take that next step,” said Whatley, co-Founder and President of sureti. “Chris is unique in that he offers a broad perspective on and demonstrated mastery of the entire insurtech ecosystem and competitive market. His talents and experience make him an excellent fit for what sureti needs: not a traditional salesman, but a product guy who knows how to sell. Chris’ passion for building exceptional products will be paramount to taking sureti to the moon.”
To learn more about how sureti’s innovative approach to fund control is changing the property insurance ecosystem, visit www.sureti.com.
About sureti
sureti is a third-party fund control company that establishes payment rails from Insurance Carriers to certified Restoration Contractors. Founded in 2019 by entrepreneurs Mark Whatley and Daniel Smith, sureti removes the need for Mortgage Lenders to be listed on insurance claim checks by taking on the risk the property will be restored. sureti aims to transform the restoration ecosystem with a digital-forward approach to risk management, progress insight, endorsement of multi-party payments, and more. Learn more at www.sureti.com.
Emma Sadlowski
sureti
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn