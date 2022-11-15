Welcome Dana Frederick and Kimberly Carlsen to the Century 21 Cornerstone Family
Century 21 Cornerstone Realty is excited to announce the addition of two wonderful agents into the Cornerstone family. Dana Frederick and Kimberly Carlsen are well-known locally, for their real estate knowledge and outstanding customer service.
“They are a perfect fit for our Nevada City office,” says Regional Manager, Jim Myers. We are blessed to have them join our exceptional team of professionals at Century 21.
After many years of skiing the mountains of the Lake Tahoe area, Dana began to pursue a career in Real Estate. She got her license in 2007 and has been actively advocating for and helping people buy and sell their homes and properties ever since then. She is passionate about helping people, and cares deeply for each and every client who all seem to end up becoming her friends. She works very hard to ensure that everyone’s needs are met and that their dreams become a reality. Dana exemplifies the Century 21 tradition of client care and excellence.
Kim has been a Nevada County local since 2001. She began her Real Estate career in Nevada City in 2015. Since then, she has actively guided her clients through countless transactions, each of them unique and personal. Her client’s satisfaction and comfort are most important, and she credits earnestness, optimism, teamwork, and solid communication with helping her achieve these goals. Kim highly values building solid relationships and keeping her clients as lifelong partners in reaching all of their real estate goals.
Both Kim and Dana are Masters Club Members in the local Real Estate community and are highly regarded as being in the top 10% of producing agents among their peers. We look forward to having them on our team and helping them reach their goals as top Real Estate Professionals in Nevada County. Welcome aboard Kimberly Carlsen and Dana Frederick!
About Century 21 Cornerstone Realty:
Century 21 Cornerstone is part of the Select Group of Real Estate Company, which began in 1980 when Daniel Jacuzzi purchased his first office in Marysville, CA. Today, Century 21 Cornerstone Realty is the number one Real Estate company in Nevada county.
About Select Group Real Estate Services:
Select Group Real Estate Services began in 1980 when Daniel Jacuzzi purchased his first office in Marysville, CA. Today, the organization is home to 7 companies with over 50 offices throughout Northern and Central California, Lake Tahoe, and Northern Nevada. Over the past four decades, Select Group has consistently grown, even during industry downturns, by adhering to a simple commitment. We always put our clients' interests first. The Select Group consistently achieves the honor of being named one of the "Top 100" Real Estate Companies in the United States.
