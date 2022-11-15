Pointful Education names Marcia Philosophos as Chief Development Officer to Further Drive Company Growth
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pointful Education, a leading digital curriculum publisher of Career and Technical Education (CTE) and elective courseware, announced the promotion of Marcia Philosophos to Chief Development Officer (CDO). Philosophos will be responsible for the growth of school and distribution partnerships while continuing to manage the marketing department.
Philosophos joined Pointful Education (“Pointful”) in 2020 as Director of Sales and Marketing. In her role, she built and grew the nationwide presence of Pointful, which now serves schools and students in 36 states. Philosophos’s contributions include structuring school district partnerships and other key strategic deals that will positively impact millions of students over the coming years. In her expanded role, she will partner with founder and CEO Steve Southwick to drive strategic partnerships, enrollment growth, and marketing presence for the company.
“Marcia’s contributions since joining the organization have been nothing short of outstanding,” said Steve Southwick. “Her work ethic, strategic insight, and understanding of how Pointful’s solutions help serve schools and their students make her the perfect fit for the CDO role. We are proud to have her on the team and have every confidence she will expand Pointful’s reach and impact during this significant period of growth.”
Prior to joining Pointful, Philosophos held several sales and account executive positions across various educational and publishing organizations, including Apex Learning and Florida Virtual School Global. Previously, she was a classroom and online teacher of middle school math.
“I’m excited to expand on my role within Pointful and plan to use my experience within the organization to continue to drive our district and publishing partners toward success. Pointful has already established itself as a highly innovative curriculum platform. Now we need to scale our operations and presence to continue delivering high-quality courses to our growing client base,” added Marcia Philosophos.
Pointful Education has a catalog of 41 courses that span multiple career clusters and certification preparation. To learn more, please visit www.pointfuleducation.com.
Pointful Education, Inc. is a leader in innovative learning solutions for secondary learners, delivering a robust catalog of online courses for Career and Technical Education (CTE) and electives. Courses are aligned to the National Career Clusters® and aim to equip learners with the knowledge and skills needed for future careers. The company’s instructional framework is designed to prepare students for industry certification exams, engage learners in career exploration, and offer an opportunity to learn about new and emerging technologies. With flexible implementation options, courses may be used for virtual and blended learning programs and can serve as a textbook replacement or to supplement the classroom curriculum.
