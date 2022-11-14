Disposable Endoscopes Market is Expected to Generate $5.4 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new business intelligence report released by Allied Market Research, the global Disposable Endoscopes Market garnered $1.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $5.4 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 16.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.2 billion Market Size in 2031 $5.4 billion CAGR 16.4% No. of Pages in Report 275 Segments covered Application, End User, and Region. Drivers The increase in cancer patients Rise in incidence of peptic ulcers, tumors, gastrointestinal, urological, gynecological, and respiratory illnesses Patients preferences for minimally invasive procedures Opportunities Increased use of disposable endoscopes and visualisation systems in healthcare settings A surge in clinical research studies utilizing disposable endoscopes A notable increase in capital income in developed nations Favorable FDA approvals and reimbursement policies in developed economies Restraints High cost of disposable endoscopes



Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global disposable endoscopes market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to temporary closure of maximum clinics. Endoscope assisted surgeries were postponed and home care setting care was preferred in order to maintain the social distancing norms.

In addition, a huge number of medical colleges and hospitals across the globe were reconstructed to increase hospital capacity for patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

The use of disposable endoscope in discovery, development, and clinical trials of medicine against diseases had slowed down during pandemic but did not stop. Nonessential surgical procedures took a potential backlog, owing to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases. Only elective emergency surgeries were performed.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global disposable endoscopes market based on application, end user, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on application, the ENT endoscopy segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.6% from 2022 to 2031. The market also analyzes segments including bronchoscopy, urologic endoscopy, arthroscopy, and others.

Based on end user, the diagnostic centers segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period. The market also analyzes segments including hospitals, and others.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global disposable endoscopes market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global disposable endoscopes market analyzed in the research include Boston Scientific Corporation, FlexicareMedical Limited, NeoScope, Inc., Otu Medical Inc., Cooper Surgical, Inc., Hill Rom Holdings, hoya corporation, karl storz endoscopy, OLYMPUS, Ambu AS.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global growlers market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



