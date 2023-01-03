Seth Leitman, The Green Living Guy creates Global Forest
Evertreen works with large organizations like HP for sustainability.
This partnership is a lifelong dream. To help reforest the world and have people help me. What else is there?”BRIARCLIFF MANOR, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seth Leitman, The Green Living Guy creates Global Forest With Evertreen. Evertreen operates globally through its partner Eden Reforestation Projects in Nepal, Mozambique, Madagascar, Kenya, Indonesia, Haiti, Honduras and Nicaragua. They are also working with companies like Hewlett-Packard but they contacted Leitman to become involved.
— Seth Leitman
Leitman adds that: "When Evertreen invited me to create a global forest with them it was a dream come true. I've always supported reforestation. This helps everyone see what can be done. Also we will have satellite feeds to watch these forests grow over time."
In addition Leitman has been a strong advocate for reforestation. He commented: "So when Evertreen let me know that over 90% of Kenya has been deforested. So with the really dangerous combination of logging and charcoal burning for energy. Then let's not forget illegal settling. So this forest I am growing will slow down and decelerate forest loss."
Seth's forest also includes the Amazon. Miles of mangrove coastline, and the Cerrado savanna. For Brazil is one of the most biodiverse countries in the world
To date they have planted over 354,554 trees globally. In addition, 59 million kg of CO2 have been absorbed to date.
About Seth Leitman, The Green Living Guy.
As reported by Haute Living:
"The Green Living Guy has worked for and collaborated with the New York State Senate, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), and the New York Power Authority on numerous green initiatives (NYPA). This time, he is using his own company to advance his causes. The Green Living Guy produced and distributes information through a variety of channels, including his blog, consultancy business, podcast, and verified YouTube all to amplify his advocacy.
Leitman seeks to collaborate with other influential and powerful figures to reach a wider audience with his uplifting message. The Green Living Guy, as President of the Greater Hudson Valley Electric Vehicle Association, is using his position to expand his platform: to get owners of EVs to join their advocacy. To further disseminate his message worldwide, he also asks more people to tune in to his podcast on climate change, green living, and electric automobiles.
“I always loved the environment, but it became evident that brands and my name had to be one over time, doing what I love. A friend of mine too started his TV show and made a name for himself,” shared The Green Living Guy."
To contribute please email greenlivingguy@gmail.com or
About Seth Leitman
As Gotham Magazine stated: Seth Leitman, is known professionally as The Green Living Guy®. For he is using his passion and efforts to push the narrative of the benefits of living green. As an Author, advocate and consultant to progressive initiatives in energy conservation, Seth Leitman is building a better tomorrow, by creating a better today.
Seth Leitman
Green Living Guy Productions
